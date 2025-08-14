Gachagua Cuts Short US Tour

Democracy for Citizens Party (DCP) leader Rigathi Gachagua has ended his one-month tour of the United States earlier than planned to prepare for the upcoming by-elections in Kenya.

In a statement on Thursday morning, August 14, the former deputy president said the decision was necessary so he could focus on his party’s preparations ahead of the polls set for November 27.

“I had a very successful and fulfilling visit to the United States of America with serious engagements with Kenyans in the Diaspora. I regret being unable to visit the remaining scheduled States since I need to get back home to join our party, DCP, in preparation for the upcoming By-Elections in various parts of our country,” he said.

The DCP leader, who left Kenya on July 9 for what was meant to be a two-month trip, apologised to organisers and Kenyans he was yet to meet, promising to resume the visit in early 2026. He also thanked those who hosted him, praising the warm reception and coordination by DCP chapters in the US.

“I thank the Kenyans in the States for the love, warmth, and hospitality they accorded to us. I salute the organisers and officials of the DCP chapters for superb planning, organisation, and meticulous coordination,” he added.

Gachagua’s decision to return comes amid controversy over remarks he made during his US tour. A week ago, he alleged that President William Ruto had held a secret meeting with three Al Shabaab members in Mandera, and suggested that the scrapping of vetting before issuing ID cards in Northeastern Kenya was a scheme to register non-Kenyans.

Following the comments, Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen directed Gachagua to record a statement with authorities when he returns. Responding on Sunday, August 10, Gachagua maintained he was not afraid of being arrested.

In his Thursday announcement, however, he made no mention of the allegations, stressing only that his return was tied to preparations for the by-elections. He said he would take a few days to rest before returning to Kenya and would soon share his itinerary.