Gachagua Demands Release Of Activist Rose Njeri

Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has called for the immediate release of activist and software developer Rose Njeri, who was arrested for creating a digital tool to help Kenyans oppose the Finance Bill 2025.

Njeri was arrested on Friday afternoon in South B, Nairobi, and taken to Pangani Police Station, where she spent the Madaraka Day weekend in custody. Her tool, known as Civic Email, was designed to make it easier for citizens to send objections to the proposed Bill.

Police handling the case said they feared the campaign could incite protests ahead of the reading of the Finance Bill.

Taking to social media on Monday, Gachagua accused the government of targeting young people and stifling innovation and civic engagement.

“Rose Njeri, a young, brilliant software developer, is the latest victim of this repression. Her only ‘crime’ was building an online tool to help ordinary Kenyans voice their concerns,” he said.

Gachagua said that instead of embracing her creativity, the state had chosen to punish her unfairly.

“This is not just an attack on Rose. It is a continuation of the attack on the youth of this country. It is an attempt to stifle their courage, their innovation, and their belief in the power of their voices,” he added.

He also criticized recent remarks by Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen, who proposed criminalising what the government calls “fake abductions,” saying it was a move to silence dissent and shield the government from criticism.

“If the state can dismiss abductions as hoaxes and then charge those who speak out, what justice is left for victims?” Gachagua asked.

He urged all Kenyans to stand up for their rights and reject any efforts to silence public opinion.