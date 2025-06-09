Gachagua Demands Suspension Of DIG Eliud Lagat Over Death Of Albert Ojwang

Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has called for the immediate suspension of Deputy Inspector General of Police Eliud Lagat following the death of blogger Albert Ojwang, who died while in police custody at Central Police Station in Nairobi.

Gachagua blamed the police for Ojwang’s death, saying it has reopened wounds for many young Kenyans who have lost their lives at the hands of security officers during the Kenya Kwanza administration.

“I strongly condemn this cowardly act and demand that the killers be held accountable. Investigations must begin immediately,” Gachagua said.

He claimed that Mr Lagat was the one who filed the complaint that led to Ojwang’s arrest after the blogger posted a comment about him on social media. Gachagua said Lagat must take responsibility for what happened.

He also accused him of misusing his position, saying Lagat runs Central and Kamukunji police stations without the knowledge of the Inspector General of Police.

“The suspension of junior officers at Central Police Station is just a way to fool Kenyans,” said Gachagua. “If we want real investigations, Mr Lagat must also step aside immediately.”

He added that Albert Ojwang was transferred from Homa Bay to Central Police Station in Nairobi as part of a plan to silence him. “These stations have become the new torture chambers,” he alleged.

Gachagua also referenced a past incident, claiming Lagat ordered police to leave a church service in Mwiki in April 2025, allegedly allowing attackers to disrupt the event.

“To the family of Albert, the people of Homa Bay, and all Gen Z Kenyans, I stand with you in seeking justice,” said Gachagua. “How many more young people must die before this bloodshed stops?”

He went on to say that Kenya has never seen such violations of freedoms and human rights. “This government was formed with the blood of the youth spilled in the streets, and it continues to survive on it,” he said. “Mr President, leave our children alone. How much more blood do you want?”

Police Officers Suspended After Public Outcry

On Sunday, Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja announced the suspension of senior officers at Central Police Station following public pressure over Ojwang’s death. He said the move is meant to allow an impartial investigation by the Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA).

The officers suspended include the Officer Commanding Station (OCS), the duty officer that night, the officer in charge of the cells, and any other officers involved.

A statement by police spokesperson Michael Muchiri said the National Police Service is committed to transparency and accountability.

Ojwang was arrested in Homa Bay on Saturday over what police called a “derogatory” post on X (formerly Twitter). He was brought to Nairobi by detectives and locked up at Central Police Station. Police claim he died by suicide after injuring himself in the cell.

He was later taken to hospital but was pronounced dead on Sunday morning. His death has sparked anger, with human rights groups, lawyers, and members of the public demanding justice.

The Law Society of Kenya President Faith Odhiambo called for quick and independent investigations. “Police must follow the law just like all Kenyans do. We want IPOA to handle this case urgently, with an autopsy done promptly to avoid any evidence being tampered with,” she said.

Amnesty International Kenya also condemned Ojwang’s death, saying no Kenyan should die in police custody. The organisation said police officers have a legal and moral duty to protect those in their care and urged IPOA and the Kenya National Commission on Human Rights to carry out a thorough probe.

“This incident is a stark reminder that reforms in our police system are urgently needed,” Amnesty said in a statement.

Ojwang, who was the only son in his family and a father to a two-month-old baby, had travelled to Homa Bay to visit his family before being arrested.

Two former Chief Justices, Willy Mutunga and David Maraga, also condemned the incident and called for justice.

An autopsy is planned to determine the exact cause of Ojwang’s death.