Gachagua seeks forgiveness from Mt. Kenya

Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua Saturday asked for forgiveness from the people of Mt. Kenya region for what he termed as misleading them before the 2022 General Election.

He spoke at Ol-Kalou Full Gospel Church during the consecration service of Bishop George Gathari as the new presiding Bishop of the FGC Central Kenya Region.

Gachagua also said he is ready to forgive those caused him troubles that led to his ouster.

He said it would be difficult for him and the people to forget, saying they have learnt and understood their true friends.

“We have agreed to forgive everyone but we will not forgive, especially, those who have betrayed our tribe. Can you forget? Some of them said watatuweka pesa kwa mfuko but walikuja wakachukua yenye ilikuwa kwa mfuko. So, we will try to forgive but we won’t forget. They have abducted and killed our youths, that we cannot forgive because our children are innocent.”

Gachagua urged those allied to him who have since been sidelined in Parliamentary leadership positions not to worry but instead ensure they serve the people diligently.

“Don’t be worried mkitolewa hizo viti za chairman, as long as the people are happy with you, you don’t have a problem,” he said.

The leaders took issue with plans by the Kenya Kwanza government to open Kenya’s borders claiming it would provide a leeway for aliens to enter the country and possibly commit serious crimes.

“I want to ask our country, let’s protect our borders. If we open our borders without looking, we may have problems. When the youth are applying for IDs or passports, a vetting exercise is done because there may be aliens in Kenya. If you give them the documents, you would have broken the law in many countries,” said Ngogoyo.

The former DP has been on a fighting mode since he was impeached from his seat.