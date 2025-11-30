Gachagua team to challenge Mbeere North, Malava by-election results in court

The united opposition coalition announced plans to file a legal petition contesting the outcome of the recent Mbeere North and Malava constituency by-elections.

They claimed the contests were marred by interference from senior state officials.

Speaking during a service at AIC Mukuni Church in Machakos County, Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka said the coalition intends to move to court armed with what he described as credible proof of tampering and state-influenced manipulation of results.

“William Ruto knows that UDA did not win in Mbeere and UDA did not win in Malava,” Kalonzo told worshippers.

“We have evidence… direct interference.”

He alleged that security officials were pressured during vote tallying, and that some leaders tampered with ballot totals, describing the events as an orchestrated effort to secure victory for government-aligned candidates.

“There was no vote tallying,” he said. “We are going to have a very clear, strong petition.”

Kalonzo, who attended the thanksgiving service alongside Machakos Governor Wavinya Ndeti, Kaiti MP Joshua Kimilu and other opposition leaders, said the coalition will unveil “a very serious approach” to challenge the outcome. He added that the country and the world were watching Kenya’s democratic processes.

“Not just the country — the whole world has been observing Kenya,” he said. “He employed every trick in the book to give an impression… but the whole world knows.”

The leaders were in Machakos to thank voters following Antony Kisoi’s victory in the Mumbuni North ward by-election, which they described as a strong indication of diminishing support for President William Ruto within the region.

Kalonzo further accused the government of voter suppression, intimidation and bribery, asserting that senior public officers took part in the campaigns in breach of election regulations.

“We are going to clearly indicate which ministers were participating at that level… If you are a public officer at that level, you can’t go and do bad things,” he said.

He also referenced a chaos that rocked an event involving Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua on Sunday, questioning the use of tear gas at a religious gathering in Kariobangi.

“You can’t throw tear gas at a church and say people are fighting,” Kalonzo stated. “Kenyans know — they know who betrayed them.”

Police have denied the claims and announced an investigation had been opened to the incident.

Despite the tensions, Kalonzo stated that the opposition remained committed to its agenda, listing affordable housing, fair taxation and economic revival as priorities.

“They say we don’t have an agenda — but we do. We spoke of affordable housing. There will be no over-taxation in this country,” he said.