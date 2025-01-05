Gachagua Urges Natembeya: Speak Boldly For The People

Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has urged Trans Nzoia Governor George Natembeya to remain steadfast in speaking for Kenyans despite political leaders accusing him of abductions and killings during his tenure as Regional Commissioner.

The allegations surfaced during the funeral of Mama Anne Nanyama Wetang’ula, mother to National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula, in Kabuchai, Bungoma County.

In a statement shared on X on Sunday, January 5, 2025, Gachagua encouraged Natembeya to continue advocating for the people without fear.

“Do not be cowed from speaking out on behalf of Kenyans when necessary. The rants and tirades being thrown at you are clear evidence that you are making an impact by speaking truth to power,” Gachagua stated.

“My prayer is that you will continue uniting your people and safeguarding their dignity and pride. This unity will ensure that your community’s interests remain central in any administration.”

Natembeya Defends His Record

Responding to accusations on Friday, January 3, Governor Natembeya dismissed the claims as baseless and politically motivated. He emphasized his commitment to serving Kenyans with integrity.

“Some leaders alleged that I am an abductor and murderer responsible for the deaths of innocent Kenyans during the previous regime. Let it be known that I served diligently, honestly, and truthfully. I resigned as Regional Commissioner without any scandal or stain on my record,” Natembeya stated.

He linked the accusations to his vocal stance on extrajudicial abductions, urging President William Ruto’s administration to address the issue.

“I have called on the President to end abductions and release missing youths. Families are suffering untold trauma not knowing the whereabouts of their loved ones. Instead of addressing this critical issue, some leaders have resorted to insults and diversionary tactics,” he said.

Natembeya vs. Ichung’wah

During the funeral, a heated exchange occurred between Natembeya and Kikuyu MP Kimani Ichung’wah. Ichung’wah accused the governor of incitement and challenged him to assist the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) if he had evidence about the abductors.

“Governor Natembeya, if you know the abductors, provide the information to the DCI. You were a Regional Commissioner when people were abducted and killed in Kerio Valley. Why didn’t you act then? Your divisive politics and tribal incitement will not succeed,” Ichung’wah remarked.

Natembeya dismissed these accusations, asserting that his criticism of extrajudicial abductions was a call for justice and not an attack on the President.

“Criticizing abductions is not undermining the President. It is a call for state organs to uphold the Constitution and respect the rule of law. Some leaders lack emotional intelligence and are carried away by political euphoria without considering the consequences of their words,” he said.

Governor Natembeya reaffirmed his dedication to serving Kenyans and collaborating with leaders committed to addressing issues affecting citizens.

“My dream of liberating the Luhya community from self-serving politicians will not be dimmed by baseless accusations. Together with like-minded leaders, we will remain the voice of the people and fight for justice,” he said.