Gang Breaks into House, Steal Sh800,000, Jewelry in Parklands

A gang broke into a private home in Parklands, Nairobi and stole Sh800,000 and other assorted goods.

The gang also grabbed assorted jewelry, a HP laptop, a Lenovo laptop, two Casio wristwatches, two mobile phones and other goods, police and the owners of the home said.

The family had gone to a temple for prayers on Saturday evening when the incident happened at an apartment on Ita Road.

The gang ransacked two master bedrooms and stole the cash and valuables before escaping.

Police who visited the scene suspect the gang had prior information on the cash and the valuables.

The hunt on the suspected thieves is ongoing, police said.

Elsewhere in Githunguri, Kiambu County, one George Kamau Njoroge, 25 was lynched by a mob after he snatched a mobile phone from a pedestrian.

The victim died at the Githunguri Catholic Hospital.

Cases of mob lynching have been on the rise amid calls on the public to surrender suspects to authorities for processing and possible prosecution.