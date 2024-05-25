Gary Owen, an American actor and stand-up comedian, has a net worth of $4 million. He first gained widespread recognition in 1997 on the stand-up comedy television show “ComicView.” Following this breakthrough, Owen appeared in numerous comedy films, including “Held Up,” “Daddy Day Care,” “Little Man,” “College,” and “Think Like a Man.” His appearances on BET have garnered him a significant African-American following, leading Ebony magazine to name him “Black America’s Favorite White Comic.”

Gary Owen Net Worth $4 Million Date of Birth July 26, 1974 Place of Birth Cincinnati, Ohio Nationality American Profession Actor, Screenwriter, Stand-up Comedian

Early Life

Gary Owen was born on July 26, 1974, in Cincinnati, Ohio, and grew up with six siblings in a trailer park in Oxford. He served in the US Navy for six years as a Master-at-Arms and was also part of the Presidential Honor Guard.

Gary Owen Career

After his military service, Owen began his stand-up comedy career in San Diego, where he quickly built a substantial African-American fan base. His early success led to performances at the renowned Comedy Store in West Hollywood.

Gary Owen Breakthrough on ComicView

Owen’s major breakthrough came in 1997 with his appearance on BET’s “ComicView.” His performance led to a second appearance and eventually his own one-hour “Grandstand” showcase. He was later chosen as the host of “ComicView,” making him the first and only white man to host the show.

Comedy Specials

Owen has released several comedy specials, including “Breakin’ Out the Park” and “Urban Legend” on DVD. Other notable specials include “Gary Owen: True Story” (2012), “Gary Owen: I Agree with Myself” (2015), and “Gary Owen: #DoinWhatIDo” (2019). His popularity with African-American audiences earned him the title of “Black America’s Favorite White Comic” by Ebony magazine in 2011.

Film Career

Following his success in stand-up comedy, Owen transitioned to film, debuting in the 1999 comedy “Held Up” alongside Jamie Foxx. He had small roles in “Daddy Day Care” (2003) and “Love Chronicles” (2003) and played a mascot in “Rebound” (2005). In 2006, he appeared as a police officer in both “Little Man” and “Who Made the Potatoe Salad?” Owen’s first significant film role came in 2008 with “College,” where he played Brian “Bearcat” Miller.

Also Read: Forest Whitaker Net Worth

In 2012, Owen starred in the ensemble cast of “Think Like a Man,” and reprised his role in the 2014 sequel “Think Like a Man Too.” He also appeared in “Ride Along” (2014) with Kevin Hart, “Get Hard” (2015), “Bachelors” (2015), “Meet the Blacks” (2016), and “Undercover Brother 2” (2019). In 2020, he took on a serious role in “Welcome to Sudden Death” and appeared in “The House Next Door: Meet the Blacks 2” in 2021.

Television Career

Owen’s television career includes guest appearances on “The Wayans Bros.” in 1998 and a recurring role as Zach in Tyler Perry’s “House of Payne” in 2009. In 2016, he starred in his own BET show, “The Gary Owen Show,” and appeared in “Nubbin & Friends.”

Personal Life

Gary Owen married Kenya Duke in 2003. The couple has a son, Austin, and a daughter, Kennedy. Duke also has a son, Emilio, from a previous relationship. Owen and Duke divorced in 2021.

Gary Owen Net Worth

Gary Owen net worth is $4 million.