Gas Cylinder Explodes, Causes Fire in House in Githurai 44

A family is counting losses after a fire broke out in their house in Githurai 44 area, Nairobi.

The incident happened in Githingithia area within Githurai 44.

Police established that the fire started on the second floor in one of the single rooms.

According to the police, the tenant claimed that he was cooking using a six-kilo gas cylinder when the gas exploded and fire broke out.

With the help of members of the public, they managed to put off the fire. This was after he screamed for help.

Property of an unknown amount were destroyed.

No casualties were reported, police said.

Police said they had alerted officials from the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) to join the probe.

This is the latest such case caused by a gas cylinder amid calls for action to be taken to address the trend. There are claims some cylinders are of poor quality hence the incidents.

Elsewhere in Mukuru slums, Nairobi, several houses were flattened by a fire in an incident.

The fire broke out in Mhindi Mweusi area and affected up to ten houses.

Police said no injuries were reported in the Tuesday morning incident.

Locals joined in containing the fire before a fire engine arrived to join in the fight.

The cause of the fire is yet to be established and those whose structures were affected are asking for help to rebuild them.