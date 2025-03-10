Gautam Gambhir, a former Indian cricketer and celebrated batsman, has amassed a net worth of $30 million. Known for his aggressive yet composed batting style, Gambhir played a pivotal role in some of India’s most historic cricket victories. His illustrious career in international and domestic cricket, as well as his success in the Indian Premier League (IPL), has contributed significantly to his wealth.

Gautam Gambhir Net Worth $30 Million Date of Birth October 14, 1981 Place of Birth New Delhi Nationality Indian Profession Cricketer

Cricket Career

Born on October 14, 1981, in New Delhi, India, Gambhir started making waves in cricket at a young age. He became one of Delhi’s most prolific first-class players, maintaining an impressive batting average of over 50 in domestic cricket. His breakthrough on the international stage came in 2003, when he made his One Day International (ODI) debut against Bangladesh. The following year, he played his first Test match against Australia.

Gambhir’s ability to deliver under pressure made him a key asset for the Indian national team. His leadership skills were also recognized when he was named captain of India’s ODI team from late 2010 to late 2011. Under his captaincy, the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) clinched their first-ever IPL title in 2012, marking a historic moment for the franchise.

His most defining performances came on the biggest stages:

2007 ICC World Twenty20 Final – Scored 75 off 54 balls , helping India secure victory over Pakistan in the inaugural T20 World Cup.

– Scored , helping India secure victory over Pakistan in the inaugural T20 World Cup. 2011 ICC Cricket World Cup Final – Played a match-winning knock of 97 off 122 balls, guiding India to its second World Cup triumph.

IPL Success

Gambhir remains one of the highest-earning cricketers in IPL history, securing a record-breaking $2.4 million contract at the peak of his career. His time with Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals) solidified his status as a T20 star. As of today, he is among the highest run-scorers for India in T20 Internationals and ranks among the top 10 run-scorers in ODIs.

Post-Retirement Ventures

Following his retirement from cricket, Gambhir has ventured into politics and cricket commentary, further adding to his financial portfolio. His influence in Indian cricket and public life continues to grow, making him one of the most respected figures in the sport.

Gautam Gambhir Net Worth

