Gen Francis Ogolla Had Busy Weekend Planned at Siaya Rural Home

Slain Chief of Defence Forces Gen Francis Ogolla had planned to celebrate in style this weekend at his rural home in Siaya.

He and nine other military officers and servicemen died in a helicopter crash on Thursday April 18 in Sindar area, Kaben location, Tot division, in Elgeyo Marakwet County.

According to those aware of the plans, the plane carrying Gen Ogolla was to fly from the scene in Chesegon for the Recruits Training School in Uasin Gishu County, where he was scheduled to inspect construction facilities at the institution.

From Eldoret, he was to fly to Kisumu where his wife was waiting for him.

He and the wife were to visit Kisumu governor Prof Anyang Nyong’o on Friday.

“General Ogolla was to be my guest tomorrow, April 19. He was set to pay me a courtesy call in my office at 9 am. We have lost a patriotic, humble and professional soldier, one of the finest soldiers and pilots in the history of this country.

“Its sad he has died at a prime age of his career. On behalf on my family and the people of Kisumu County, I send heartfelt condolences to General Ogolla’s Family, colleagues and the Kenya Defense Forces,” said Nyong’o.

Gen Ogolla and the family planned to drive to their rural home later on Friday to prepare for a church event which was to celebrate his parents.

He was also to open his newly built home during which officials from the Anglican Church were to be present, officials said.

All were set for the event. But that did not happen as he and the others died in the crash. The cause of the crash is yet to be known.

President William Ruto announced the death saying he was deeply saddened.

The bodies were flown from the scene to Jomo Kenyatta International Airport and later to Forces Memorial Hospital Mortuary.

Together with him in the crash were eleven other gallant military personnel, nine who also passed on and two survivors.

Among the dead were Brig Swale Saidi, Colonel Duncan Keittany, Lieutenant Colonel David Sawe, Major George Benson Magondu, Captain Sora Mohamed, Captain Hillary Litali, Senior Sergeant John Kinyua Mureithi, Sergeant Cliphonce Omondi, and Sergeant Rose Nyawira.

The CDF, onboard the Kenya Air Force Huey Helicopter, had left Nairobi Thursday morning, to visit troops deployed in the North Rift under Operation Maliza Uhalifu, and to inspect the ongoing school renovations works in Chesitet Primary School, Cheptulel Boys High School, Chepoton Primary School, Ksaa Primary School and Sablimoi Primary School.

Ruto said the CDF had been briefed on the security situation by a multi-agency team stationed at Chesitet in Baringo County, after which he proceeded to the Kainuk Forward Operating Base in Turkana County, where he addressed troops, commending them for their resilience and operational successes.

The CDF and his entourage departed from Kainuk to Chesegon, West Pokot County, where he launched the rehabilitation of Cheptulel Boys High School.

He then departed Chesegon for the Recruits Training School in Uasin Gishu County, where he was scheduled to inspect construction facilities at the institution.

“Unfortunately, the aircraft crashed shortly after take-off. This is a moment of great sadness for myself, as the Commander in Chief of the Kenya Defence Forces, the Kenya Defence Forces fraternity and the nation at large. Our motherland has lost one of her most valiant generals, gallant officers, service men and woman.”

“The demise of General Ogolla is a painful loss to me, and certainly, the sorrow we all feel about his passing is shared by all the people of Kenya, and especially the KDF fraternity. A distinguished four-star general has fallen in the course of duty, and service to country,” said Ruto.

He said the Kenya Air Force has constituted and dispatched an air investigations team, to establish the cause of the air crash.

In honour of the life and the distinguished military career of the fallen general, who lost his life not just while in office, but in active military duty, the nation will observe a period of three days of mourning commencing April 19, 2024.

During this time of national mourning, the Kenyan flag, the Kenya Defence Forces Flag, and the Eastern Africa community flag shall fly at half-mast in the Republic of Kenya and Kenya missions abroad.