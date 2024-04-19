fbpx
    NEWS

    The chopper that killed Gen Ogolla, nine others

    Oki Bin OkiBy No Comments1 Min Read
    The affected chopper is among those that had been acquired from the US in 2016.

    KDF-Kenya Air Force took delivery of six Bell UH-1H Huey II helicopters from the United States.

    The cause of the Thursday, April 18th crash is yet to be known.

    Officials said then the helicopters were to be used to assist with counter-terrorism operations in the region and assist troops who are part of the African Union mission.

    The Bell Huey II is an upgraded version of the popular Bell UH-1H medium-lift helicopter.

    The upgrade kit uses refurbished zero-timed airframes together with upgraded engines, drive trains, avionics, and rotors.

    The upgrades provide significant advancements over the standard UH-1H platform including improved hovering capabilities and longer TBO intervals for time-sensitive components.

    The helicopter can be configured for a variety of missions including disaster response, firefighting, military support, cargo, special ops and search.

