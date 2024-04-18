Raila Odinga Joins Leaders In Mourning Gen Francis Ogolla

Opposition leader Raila Odinga has joined other leaders in mourning the passing of Gen. Francis Ogolla, Chief of the Defence Forces (CDF), who tragically lost his life in a fatal air accident.

Odinga described Gen. Ogolla as a true patriot, a highly decorated soldier, and a consummate professional who served Kenya with unwavering dedication.

“We also extend our heartfelt condolences to the families of the KDF team who were accompanying Gen. Ogolla. We know that at this moment words will not be enough to console your tremendous grief. We pray the Lord may give you comfort. May the souls of all those who have departed find eternal peace,” Odinga said.

Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu also shared her condolences, expressing sympathy for President William Ruto, the entire Kenyan nation, and the families, relatives, and friends of all those who lost their lives in the accident.

U.S. Ambassador Meg Whitman described Gen. Ogolla as a dedicated servant and a great friend of the United States, emphasizing his significant contributions to advancing the U.S.-Kenya partnership.

National Speaker Moses Wetangula echoed sentiments of loss and grief, emphasizing Gen. Ogolla’s commitment to national peace and service.

“His untimely demise in a helicopter crash while on duty in Elgeiyo Marakwet County weighs heavily upon our hearts,” said Wetangula.

Gen. Ogolla was among the casualties of a fatal air accident that occurred in Elgeyo Marakwet County, claiming the lives of eleven other military personnel and leaving two survivors.

The purpose of the trip was to visit troops deployed in the North Rift under Operation Maliza Uhalifu and inspect ongoing school renovation projects, as stated by President Ruto.