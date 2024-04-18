Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Mourns Gen. Francis Ogolla’s Death In Helicopter Crash

Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu expressed condolences following the tragic death of Gen. Francis Ogolla, minutes after Kenyan President William Ruto confirmed the news.

Gen. Ogolla was among the casualties of a fatal air accident that occurred in the Sindar area of Kaben location, Tot division, in Elgeyo Marakwet County.

“I extend my heartfelt condolences to President and Commander-in-Chief of the Kenya Defence Forces, Honorable @WilliamsRuto, the entire people of Kenya, the families, relatives, and friends of all those who lost their lives in the accident. My deepest sympathy,” said President Suluhu.

The tragic crash claimed the lives of eleven other brave military personnel, with nine fatalities and two survivors. According to President Ruto, the Chief of the Defence Forces (CDF) was aboard the Kenya Air Force Huey Helicopter, which departed from Nairobi that morning.

The purpose of the trip was to visit troops deployed in the North Rift under Operation Maliza Uhalifu and inspect ongoing school renovation projects.

“As part of his working tour, the CDF had received a security briefing from a multi-agency team stationed at Chesitet in Baringo County. He then proceeded to the Kainuk Forward Operating Base in Turkana County, where he addressed troops, commending them for their resilience and operational successes,” President Ruto stated.

U.S. Ambassador Meg Whitman also expressed condolences, describing Gen. Ogolla as a dedicated servant and a great friend of the United States who contributed significantly to advancing the U.S.-Kenya partnership.

National Speaker Moses Wetangula echoed sentiments of loss and grief, emphasizing Gen. Ogolla’s commitment to national peace and service.

“I join the nation and our disciplined forces in mourning the tragic loss of Gen. Francis Omondi Ogolla, the Chief of the Defence Forces. His untimely demise in a helicopter crash while on duty in Elgeiyo Marakwet County weighs heavily upon our hearts,” said Wetangula.