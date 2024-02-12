George Floyd‘s Siblings: Honouring a Legacy of Love

George Floyd was a 46-year-old bouncer who died on May 25, 2020, after former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin held his knee on Floyd’s neck for more than nine minutes.

His death sparked protests and a movement for racial justice.

Floyd moved to Minneapolis from his native Houston, Texas, seeking new opportunities and found jobs in the Minnesota city.

He is survived by three siblings and one chid, a daughter. Many members of the Floyd family have become leaders in the movement sparked by their brother’s death.

Floyd’s younger brother, Philonise Floyd, has become an advocate for racial justice and family patriarch, while his sister, Bridgett Floyd, has also been active in the movement and has spoken at rallies and marches.

During the trial of Derek, Philonise gave emotional testimony about his brother’s love for their mother and his role as a leader in the household.

Floyd’s siblings remember him as a gentle giant who relocated to become a better father and improve his life.

Philonise Floyd

Philonise, Floyd’s younger brother, has become a prominent advocate for racial justice since his brother’s death.

Philonise has spoken at rallies and marches, calling for systemic change and an end to police brutality.

He has also been active in advocating for the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act, a bill that seeks to reform policing practices in the United States.

Bridgett Floyd

Bridgett, Floyd’s sister, has also been active in the movement for racial justice.

Bridgett has spoken at rallies and marches, calling for an end to police brutality and systemic racism.

She has also been vocal about the impact of her brother’s death on her family, including her mother, who has been hospitalized since George Floyd’s death.

Bridgett called for justice for her brother and for all victims of police brutality.

LaTonya Floyd

LaTonya has been vocal about her brother’s death and has expressed forgiveness toward the officer involved.

She has also spoken about the impact of her brother’s death on her family and the ongoing trial of the officer.

LaTonya has shared her memories of George and expressed the pain of his absence, stating that he should have been alive to celebrate his 50th birthday.

She has been involved in honoring her brother’s memory and has emphasized the need for justice and world peace in the wake of his death.

Floyd Family leadership

Members of the Floyd family have emerged as leaders in the movement for racial justice.

Their advocacy and public speaking engagements have helped to raise awareness of the issues facing Black Americans and have inspired others to take action.

The Floyd family has also been vocal about the need for systemic change, including police reform and greater accountability for law enforcement officers who engage in misconduct.

Remembering George Floyd

Despite the tragedy of Floyd’s death, his siblings remember him as a gentle giant who relocated to become a better father and improve his life.

Floyd’s siblings have spoken about his aspirations and his desire to make a positive impact on the world.

They have also shared memories of their brother, including his love for his children and his family.

Floyd’s siblings have become powerful voices in the movement for racial justice, and their advocacy has helped to bring about change.

