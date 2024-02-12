Selena Quintanilla Siblings: The Quintanilla Siblings’ Musical Dynasty

Selena Quintanilla, the late Tejano music star, had two siblings, A.B. Quintanilla III and Suzette Quintanilla.

A.B. is a guitarist, and Suzette is a drummer.

Since Selena’s tragic death in 1995, her siblings have dedicated their lives to honoring her memory.

A.B. has continued his music career and is known for his work in the music industry. On the other hand, Suzette gave up her music career and has focused on preserving Selena’s legacy.

She manages the late singer’s museum in their hometown of Corpus Christi, Texas, and is the CEO and president of the Quintanillas’ music production company, Q Productions.

Both siblings have been involved in the production of the Netflix series, Selena: The Series, which portrays the life and legacy of Selena Quintanilla.

The series also sheds light on the close-knit relationship between Selena and her sister Suzette.

Despite the tragic loss of Selena, her siblings have remained committed to keeping her memory alive and have continued to contribute to the music industry and the preservation of Selena’s legacy.

A.B. Quintanilla III

A.B. Quintanilla III, born Abraham Isaac Quintanilla III on December 13, 1963, is a renowned Latin Grammy-winning music artist and producer from Corpus Christi, Texas.

He is the older brother of the late Selena Quintanilla and Suzette Quintanilla. A.B. gained recognition as the producer and writer behind many of Selena’s greatest hits, such as Como La Flor, Amor Prohibido and Baila Esta Cumbia.

He is also known for his work with the band Kumbia Kings and Kumbia All Starz. A.B. has made significant contributions to the Latin music industry and has a successful career as a musician, producer and songwriter.

Throughout his career, he has continued to honor his sister’s legacy through his work in the music industry.

A.B. is also referred to as El Rey de la Kumbia (The King of Kumbia) due to his influence and impact on the Kumbia music genre.

Suzette Quintanilla

Suzette Quintanilla is the younger sister of Selena and A.B.

She was born on June 29, 1967, in Lake Jackson, Texas, USA, and is a former drummer and band member of Selena y Los Dinos, the band formed by their father, Abraham Quintanilla.

After Selena’s tragic death, Suzette gave up her music career and focused on preserving her sister’s legacy.

She is the current CEO and president of the Quintanillas’ music production company, Q Productions, and manages the Selena Museum in their hometown of Corpus Christi, Texas.

Suzette has devoted her life to commemorating her sister’s legacy and keeping her memory alive. She continues to work towards preserving Selena’s legacy and inspiring new generations of fans.

Also Read: King Charles III Siblings: Exploring the Lives of Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward

Selena Quintanilla career

Selena was a celebrated American singer, songwriter, spokesperson, model, actress, and fashion designer.

Born on April 16, 1971, in Lake Jackson, Texas, she began her music career at a young age, performing at her family’s restaurant.

Alongside her siblings, she formed the band Selena y Los Dinos, with Suzette on the drums and A.B. on bass.

The group gained popularity in the Tejano music scene, and Selena’s powerful vocals and stage presence quickly made her a rising star.

Selena’s career reached new heights with the release of her album Entre a Mi Mundo in 1992, which included the hit single Como La Flor.

She became known as the Queen of Tejano Music and won numerous awards for her contributions to music.

In 1994, her album Amor Prohibido further solidified her status as a Tejano music icon, featuring chart-topping singles like Bidi Bidi Bom Bom and the title track.

In addition to her music, Selena was a fashion icon and entrepreneur. She launched her own clothing line and opened two boutiques called Selena Etc. in Texas.

Her influence extended beyond the music and fashion industries, as she also dedicated her time to philanthropy and community service.

Selena Quintanilla cause of death

Selena’s tragic death occurred on March 31, 1995, when she was shot and killed by Yolanda Saldívar, the president of her fan club, at the Days Inn in Corpus Christi, Texas.

Selena was only 23 years old at the time of her death, just 16 days before her 24th birthday.

The shooting resulted in her death from hypovolemic shock, a condition caused by the significant loss of blood.

Despite efforts to revive her, Selena passed away due to the severity of her injuries.

The Latino community and her fans were deeply affected by the news of her untimely death, and her legacy continues to be celebrated through her music, fashion and cultural impact.

The tragic event had a profound and lasting impact on the music world and the hearts of those who admired her.

FAQ

Who are Selena Quintanilla’s siblings?

Selena had two siblings A.B. Quintanilla III and Suzette.

A.B. is a renowned Latin Grammy-winning music artist and producer, known for his work with the band Kumbia Kings and Kumbia All Starz.

Suzette is the former drummer and band member of Selena y Los Dinos.

What is A.B. Quintanilla III known for?

A.B. is a renowned Latin Grammy-winning music artist and producer, known for his work with the band Kumbia Kings and Kumbia All Starz.

He is also recognized for his contributions to the Tejano music genre and his role in preserving the legacy of his sister, Selena.

What is Suzette Quintanilla’s role in preserving Selena’s legacy?

After Selena’s tragic death, Suzette gave up her music career and focused on preserving her sister’s legacy.

She is the CEO and president of the Quintanillas’ music production company, Q Productions, and manages the Selena Museum in their hometown of Corpus Christi, Texas.

Suzette has been actively involved in keeping Selena’s memory alive and has contributed to various projects honoring the late singer.

How has Selena Quintanilla’s family honored her memory?

Selena’s family, including her siblings A.B. and Suzette Quintanilla, has honored her memory in numerous ways.

They have been involved in several film and TV projects, music production, and the management of the Selena Museum.

Additionally, A.B. and Suzette have continued to contribute to the music industry, preserving Selena’s legacy and inspiring new generations of fans.