George Kinoti Makes Rare Public Appearance with Paul Muite and Wahome Thuku

In a rare public appearance, former Director of Criminal Investigations (DCI) George Kinoti emerged from his low-profile phase to attend a recent social function. Kinoti, who had been notably absent from the public eye, was joined by former Kabete MP Paul Muite and veteran journalist and social media influencer Wahome Thuku.

Kinoti, who served as the DCI boss from 2018 until his removal in 2022, was a significant figure in the country’s criminal justice system. Appointed to succeed Francis Ndegwa Muhoro, Kinoti’s tenure marked a period of substantial reform and increased visibility for the DCI. Under his leadership, the office, long criticized for being a weak link in the administration of justice, experienced a revitalization.

Kinoti’s tenure was characterized by a vigorous crackdown on corruption and the revitalization of the fight against crime. His tenure brought new energy to the DCI, which had previously been criticized for being manipulated by powerful individuals to obscure justice and cover up misconduct.

Despite the positive changes, Kinoti’s approach did not go without controversy. His aggressive stance against corruption and his efforts to tackle high-profile cases brought him into conflict with some politicians, including then-Deputy President William Ruto. Kinoti was accused of using the DCI to settle political scores, which contributed to his removal by President William Ruto’s administration in 2022.

Kinoti’s recent appearance with Muite and Thuku not only marks his return to the public sphere but also underscores his ongoing influence and the continued interest in his role in Kenya’s criminal justice landscape.