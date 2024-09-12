Gerald McRaney Net Worth

Gerald McRaney, the American actor, has an estimated net worth of $8 million. His wealth is a combined figure with his wife, actress Delta Burke, whom he married in 1989. Over the years, McRaney has established a remarkable career in television and film, with his most notable roles in hit series such as Simon & Simon, Major Dad, Filthy Rich, Promised Land, House of Cards, and This Is Us. He even earned an Emmy Award for his guest performance in This Is Us, a testament to his enduring talent.

Early Life

Born on August 19, 1947, in Collins, Mississippi, Gerald McRaney grew up in a modest household. He is of Choctaw Native American and Scottish descent, a heritage that influenced his upbringing. Before his acting career took off, McRaney worked in the oil fields of Louisiana. His foray into acting began in the late 1960s when he starred in low-budget horror films such as Night of Bloody Horror (1969) and Women and Bloody Terror (1970).

Television Stardom in the 70s and 80s

McRaney’s television career took off in the 1970s with guest appearances on various popular shows such as The Waltons, Gunsmoke, Hawaii Five-O, and The Rockford Files. However, it was his role as Detective Rick Simon in the CBS hit series Simon & Simon (1981-1989) that cemented his place as a TV star. During the 1980s, McRaney also starred in the CBS sitcom Major Dad (1989-1993), where he played Major John D. MacGillis.

90s and 2000s

McRaney maintained his success through the 1990s and 2000s with roles in popular TV shows such as Promised Land (a spin-off of Touched by an Angel), Diagnosis: Murder, JAG, and Deadwood. In the early 2000s, he portrayed Johnston Green in Jericho and played recurring roles in NCIS: Los Angeles and Fairly Legal.

Gerald McRaney Awards

In more recent years, McRaney has enjoyed a resurgence in his career, most notably with his portrayal of Dr. Nathan Katowski in This Is Us, which earned him his first Emmy Award for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series. His other notable roles include appearances in House of Cards, 24: Legacy, Shooter, and Filthy Rich.

Film Career

While primarily known for his television work, McRaney has also appeared in several films, including The NeverEnding Story, The A-Team, Red Tails, and Focus. His versatility as an actor is evident in his ability to switch between television and film roles with ease.

Personal Life

Gerald McRaney has been married three times. He wed his third wife, actress Delta Burke, in 1989 after meeting on the set of Simon & Simon.

The couple has been together ever since, with Burke playing a significant role in McRaney’s personal and professional life. McRaney is also a vocal supporter of the U.S. military, having made numerous visits to soldiers during the Gulf War. He also chaired the Department of Veterans Affairs’ 2002 National Salute to Hospitalized Veterans campaign.

Real Estate

In 2001, McRaney and Burke purchased a home in Studio City, California, for $800,000. Today, the property is estimated to be worth around $3 million, contributing to their impressive net worth.

