    German National Dies on Flight to Mombasa

    A 78-year-old German national died while on a flight from his country to Mombasa.

    The man identified as only Langharidt is a dual citizen of Germany and Kenya, officials said.

    He was among passengers on board Condor Flugdienst GmbH on Monday May 13 evening when the incident happened.

    The cabin crew told officials at the Moi International Airport, Mombasa had fallen sick while on flight.

    He was pronounced dead on arrival at the airport

    It was established that the deceased was under treatment for prostate cancer, diabetes, and hypertension.

    The body was moved to Pandya mortuary awaiting postmortem, police said.

    Condor Flugdienst GmbH, is a German leisure airline established in 1955 with Frankfurt Airport being its main base.

    Hundreds of tourists fly to Mombasa on scheduled flights from Germany.

