Gideon Moi Appointed To Lead Commonwealth Team Observing Botswana Elections

Senator Gideon Moi has been appointed to lead a Commonwealth team of experts tasked with observing Botswana’s general elections scheduled for October 30, 2024.

The team, selected by Commonwealth Secretary-General Rt Hon Patricia Scotland, comprises five members with expertise in politics, elections, media, law, and civil society.

Joining Senator Moi are Judge Peter Herbert OBE, a retired human rights barrister and judge from the United Kingdom; Chipokota Mwanawasa, policy adviser to the President of Zambia; Idzuafi Hadi Kamilan, Executive Director of Malaysia’s Institute for Political Reform and Democracy; and Temitope Kalejaiye, Public Relations and Engagement Officer at the Commonwealth Secretariat.

“Our presence in Botswana to observe these elections reaffirms our commitment to democracy and human rights,” said Patricia Scotland. “Building resilient societies demands free, fair, and inclusive electoral processes, and we stand in solidarity with the people of Botswana in upholding the values of democracy and development as enshrined in the Commonwealth Charter.”

The team arrived in Botswana on October 23 and has since been meeting with key stakeholders, including the election management body, political parties, civil society groups, media, diplomatic representatives, and other observers.

Starting October 28, the team will deploy in small groups to various provinces, where they will observe electoral preparations and engage with local stakeholders.

On Election Day, the team will oversee the opening, voting, closing, counting, and results management processes.

A final report will be compiled to assess whether the elections meet Botswana’s democratic commitments.

The Commonwealth Election Team (CET) is supported by Commonwealth Secretariat staff, led by Nancy Kanyago, Legal Adviser for Rule of Law.