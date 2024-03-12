Gillie da Kid Net Worth 2024

Gillie da Kid, the multifaceted American rapper, actor, and podcast host, boasts an impressive net worth of $5 million. His journey from co-founding Major Figgas to becoming a prominent figure in the hip-hop scene, coupled with his ventures in acting and podcasting, has contributed significantly to his financial success.

Gillie da Kid Net Worth $5 Million Date of Birth July 31, 1984 Place of Birth Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Nationality American Profession ctor, Music artist, Master of Ceremonies

Early Life

Born Nasir Fard on July 31, 1984, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Gillie da Kid’s passion for music and entrepreneurship emerged at a young age. He attended Ben Franklin High School and later pursued a business major at Cabrini College, where he also excelled in basketball and track.

Major Figgas

In 1999, da Kid, alongside his cousin Wallo and friend Ab Liva, co-founded the influential hip-hop group Major Figgas. With the addition of talented members, including Dutch, Ressy Rolx, Bump J, Spade-O, and Bianca, the group gained traction in the underground music scene. Their album “Figgas 4 Life” garnered acclaim and marked a pivotal moment in da Kid’s career.

Record Label Ventures

Transitioning from Major Figgas, Gillie da Kid embarked on a solo career, signing with Cash Money Records and later founding Figgas 4 Life Entertainment.

Also Read: Gary Busey Net Worth

Despite initial publishing setbacks, he showcased his lyrical prowess through mixtapes and albums like “The Best of the GDK Mixtapes,” “King of Philly,” and “I Am Philly.” Collaborations with industry heavyweights further solidified his place in the rap landscape.

Gillie da Kid Movies and TV Shows

Beyond music, Gillie da Kid made strides in the acting realm, appearing in films such as “King of the Avenue,” “The Wrath of Cain,” and “Force of Execution.” His television credits include roles in “Chase Street” and “The Probe,” showcasing his versatility and range as a performer.

Personal Life

In 2019, da Kid co-launched “The Million Dollaz Worth of Game Show” podcast with his cousin Wallo, offering engaging discussions on social media, reality television, and music. Additionally, his personal life, including his marriage to Gene, a makeup artist, and their sons YNG Cheese and TR3Y Seven7, adds depth to his narrative of success.

Gillie da Kid Net Worth

Gillie da Kid net worth in 2024 stands at an impressive of $5 million.