Gino D’Acampo is an Italian celebrity chef, restaurateur, and media personality with an estimated net worth of $10 million. Over the years, he has become one of Britain’s most recognizable culinary figures, combining his passion for authentic Italian cuisine with a charismatic television presence. From humble beginnings in Naples to becoming a household name in the UK, D’Acampo has built a successful career spanning restaurants, cookbooks, food products, and television.

Gino D’Acampo Net Worth $10 Million Date of Birth Jul 17, 1976 Place of Birth Naples, Italy Profession Chef, Restaurateur, and Media Personality

Early Life

Born in 1976 in Naples, Italy, Gino D’Acampo discovered his love for cooking at a young age. By the time he was 11, he was already working in local restaurants, sharpening his skills in traditional Italian kitchens. He later attended the Luigi de Medici Catering College, where he formally trained as a chef. At 19, he moved to London, working in several restaurants while developing a reputation for authentic Italian cooking.

Breakthrough in Television

D’Acampo’s big break came when he appeared as a guest chef on This Morning. His charm and engaging personality quickly made him a regular fixture on the program, where he eventually became the resident chef. His popularity skyrocketed in 2009 after winning the reality show I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here!. From there, his television career flourished with shows such as Gino’s Italian Escape, Gordon, Gino and Fred: Road Trip alongside Gordon Ramsay and Fred Sirieix, and the game show Family Fortunes.

Restaurant Ventures

Capitalizing on his TV fame, D’Acampo launched a series of restaurants across the UK. His ventures showcased his vision for bringing authentic Italian dining to British audiences. However, not all projects thrived; in 2023, his restaurant partnership with Individual Restaurants went into administration, resulting in several closures. Despite these challenges, D’Acampo has continued to expand his brand, showing resilience and adaptability in a competitive industry.

Publishing and Media Success

Beyond the kitchen and screen, D’Acampo is also a successful author. He has written numerous cookbooks, including Gino’s Italian Escape and Gino’s Italian Family Adventure, both of which highlight his dedication to authentic Italian cooking while remaining accessible to home cooks. His books have consistently been well-received, adding to his profile as both a chef and media personality.

Business Ventures

D’Acampo has extended his brand into food products and retail partnerships. He has developed Italian-inspired food ranges for supermarkets and collaborated with leading retailers to make his recipes more widely available. His ventures in this space have proven lucrative, helping to cement his status as more than just a television chef.

Personal Life

Away from the spotlight, Gino D’Acampo has been married to Jessica Morrison since 2002, and the couple has three children. He divides his time between the UK and Italy, maintaining strong ties to his cultural roots while continuing to entertain and educate audiences through his work. Known for his flamboyant style and unfiltered approach on television, he remains one of the UK’s most dynamic and influential culinary figures.

Gino D’Acampo Net Worth

Gino D’Acampo net worth is $10 million.