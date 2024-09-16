Glasgow Poised To Host 2026 Commonwealth Games

The Scottish government is nearing an agreement to host the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow in 2026, following the withdrawal of Victoria, Australia, as the original host due to rising costs.

BBC Scotland News has learned that Health Secretary Neil Gray will meet with Commonwealth Games Australia on Monday morning to finalize the deal.

This follows a significant financial pledge from Australian authorities to support Glasgow’s bid.

Glasgow, which previously hosted the Games in 2014, is set to host a scaled-down version of the event featuring fewer sports.

A source close to the negotiations said: “Recent discussions have shown positive progress. If we can ensure that no additional public funds are needed, we’re optimistic that Monday will bring good news.”

The UK government has assured the Scottish government that no additional public money will be required for the Games.

Last week, UK officials offered £2.3 million to cover safety and security costs but requested that Scotland match this amount.

Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF) president Chris Jenkins praised Glasgow’s bid, describing it as a “world-class” proposal that could set a new standard for future Games.

He noted that the Australian funding would enhance Glasgow’s offer and ensure it doesn’t require financial backing from Scottish or UK governments.

The Games would be funded by a £100 million CGF investment and private income.

Jenkins highlighted that the 2026 Games would utilize existing sports venues and infrastructure, building on the legacy of Glasgow 2014 while setting a precedent for future events.

The scaled-down version will feature between 10 and 13 sports, compared to 18 in 2014.

The 2026 Games will be more compact, using only four venues, including Scotstoun Stadium and the Tollcross International Swimming Centre, to save costs.

Commonwealth Games Australia has offered to cover any financial shortfalls with compensation from Victoria’s cancellation.

Ben Houston, president of Commonwealth Games Australia, expressed confidence in the new model, despite its differences from previous Games.

Commonwealth Games Scotland, which is leading the Glasgow bid, welcomed the Australian investment.

“The Australians’ willingness to invest and address financial and reputational concerns demonstrates the global confidence in our cost-effective proposal” they stated.