Gleb Savchenko Clears The Air On Breakup With Brooks Nader

Dancing With the Stars professional dancer Gleb Savchenko is no longer hiding details about his recent split from model Brooks Nader.

After a week of sidestepping questions about his relationship status, Gleb finally confirmed that he was the one who ended things following their elimination from the show on October 15.

Fans began to speculate that the pair might be back together when Gleb appeared in a video that some believed was filmed in Brooks’ home.

However, Gleb addressed the rumors in a TikTok video on November 4, emphasizing that the location in the video was not Brooks’ place.

“It’s not the same house,” he clarified. “Look, that plant—I’ve never seen that plant before.”

The 41-year-old dancer even had a message for Brooks, saying playfully to the camera, “Brooks, if you’re watching, I miss you.”

Yet, fellow DWTS pro Rylee Arnold quickly reminded him that he was the one who initiated the breakup. “You were the one who texted her, Gleb!” she teased, to which Gleb admitted, “I did.”

Brooks seems to be taking the split in stride. The 28-year-old model humorously addressed the situation in a TikTok video, writing, “When he’s breaking up with me but I never knew we were dating.”

She also shared a Halloween video captioned with a playful nod to exes, zooming in on a blue box labeled with a fake human head, set to the famous Sex and the City audio, “There they were: our ex-boyfriends.”

Even during their time on the show, Brooks emphasized that their relationship was casual. In a September interview with E! News, she said, “We’re just having fun, honestly, and just living our life.”

Despite the breakup, it appears there are no lingering hard feelings between the former dance partners. Their lighthearted social media posts suggest both are moving forward, as fans of Dancing With the Stars continue to speculate about other offstage relationships formed during the competition.