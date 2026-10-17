Glen Davis, also known as “Big Baby,” is a retired American professional basketball player who has an estimated net worth of $6 million. During his NBA career, Davis earned approximately $32 million in salary before taxes and other fees. He played for the Boston Celtics, Orlando Magic and Los Angeles Clippers, winning an NBA championship with Boston in 2008. He later continued his professional career with the St. John’s Edge in Canada’s National Basketball League.

Despite earning millions through basketball salaries and endorsements, Davis faced significant legal and personal challenges after his NBA career. In May 2024, he was sentenced to three and a half years in prison in connection with a healthcare fraud scheme involving former NBA players. According to the supplied source, he was released in March 2026 after serving 17 months.

Glen Davis Net Worth $6 Million Date of Birth January 1, 1986 Place of Birth Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Glen Davis’ NBA Salary

Glen Davis earned approximately $32 million in NBA salary during his professional basketball career. He also received several million dollars from endorsement deals, adding to his income as a professional athlete.

One of his notable contracts was a two-year agreement worth $6.5 million that he signed with the Boston Celtics in 2009. The deal followed his emergence as a valuable contributor to the team’s frontcourt after helping Boston win the NBA championship in 2008.

Davis later joined the Orlando Magic, where he played from 2011 to 2014. His highest annual NBA salary came in the 2014 season, when he earned approximately $6.6 million.

In 2014, he signed with the Los Angeles Clippers, where he finished his NBA career. His earnings reflected several years of playing in the league, contributing to teams in different roles and securing contracts that rewarded his experience and performance.

Although Davis accumulated substantial income during his playing years, his estimated net worth is lower than his total career salary. NBA salaries are earned before taxes, agent commissions, living expenses and other financial obligations, meaning total career earnings do not necessarily reflect the wealth a player retains.

Why Is Glen Davis Called Big Baby?

Davis acquired the nickname “Big Baby” during his childhood. When he was nine years old, a youth basketball coach gave him the name because he was already unusually large for his age. He reportedly stood about 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighed approximately 160 pounds.

His size meant he often played against older children. Whenever he complained about his opponents or became upset, the coach would tell him to stop crying and call him a “big baby.”

The nickname followed Davis throughout his basketball career and became a familiar part of his public identity. Despite the playful name, he developed into a powerful forward who could compete physically against opponents in college basketball and the NBA.

Early Life

Glen Davis was born Ronald Glen Davis on January 1, 1986, in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

His early basketball development received an important boost when he attended a basketball camp run by Shaquille O’Neal at Louisiana State University. Davis was 15 at the time.

During the camp, O’Neal challenged him to a friendly wrestling contest. Davis reportedly lifted the much larger former NBA star and body-slammed him to the ground. The encounter impressed those present and helped introduce Davis to Dale Brown, the former head basketball coach at LSU.

That connection proved significant for Davis’ future. He went on to attend Louisiana State University Laboratory School before joining the LSU Tigers basketball programme.

His size, strength and developing basketball skills helped him emerge as a promising frontcourt player, setting the stage for a successful college career and eventual entry into the NBA.

College Basketball Career at LSU

Davis quickly established himself as one of the country’s promising college basketball players. During his freshman season with the LSU Tigers, Rivals.com ranked him the nation’s third-best power forward and 13th-best player overall.

He improved his performances during his sophomore year, earning selection to the All-Southeastern Conference first team. He was also named SEC Player of the Year by the conference’s coaches.

In 2006, Davis played a key role in LSU’s run to the NCAA Tournament Final Four. The achievement marked the university’s first appearance at that stage in 20 years.

LSU ultimately lost to UCLA, but the team’s tournament performance increased attention on its players, including Davis. His combination of size, physical strength and scoring ability made him an attractive prospect for professional basketball.

In 2007, Davis decided to forgo his senior season and enter the NBA Draft. The Seattle SuperSonics selected him with the 35th overall pick before trading him to the Boston Celtics.

Boston Celtics

Davis began his NBA career with the Boston Celtics. He made his debut against the Sacramento Kings in December 2007, scoring 16 points and collecting nine rebounds in a 90–78 victory.

He delivered another impressive performance in early January 2008 against the Detroit Pistons, scoring a then-career-high 20 points. Sixteen of those points came in the fourth quarter, demonstrating his ability to contribute during important stretches of a game.

Davis became part of a Celtics team that advanced to the 2008 NBA Finals. Boston defeated the Los Angeles Lakers in six games to win the championship, giving Davis the first major title of his professional career.

The championship run helped establish him as a useful role player on a successful team. He provided energy, rebounding and interior scoring while supporting Boston’s more prominent stars.

During the 2008–09 season, Davis recorded a new career high of 24 points in a victory over the Memphis Grizzlies. Boston advanced to the playoffs and reached the Eastern Conference Semifinals against the Orlando Magic.

In Game 4 of that series, Davis hit a buzzer-beater to give Boston a 95–94 victory. The shot became one of the memorable moments of his Celtics career.

Later in 2009, he signed a two-year contract worth $6.5 million with Boston.

The Celtics returned to the Eastern Conference Finals in the 2009–10 season, facing Orlando again. Davis suffered a major concussion in Game 5 after being elbowed in the head by Dwight Howard, but he recovered sufficiently to return for the sixth game.

Boston won the series and advanced to the NBA Finals, where the Celtics faced the Lakers in a rematch of the 2008 championship. This time, Los Angeles won the series in seven games.

Orlando Magic

In December 2011, Boston traded Davis to the Orlando Magic along with Von Wafer.

Davis became an important contributor in Orlando’s frontcourt. In April 2012, near the end of his first season with the team, he scored a career-high 31 points in a loss to the Detroit Pistons.

He surpassed that total the following year, scoring 33 points in a defeat against the Philadelphia 76ers.

His performances demonstrated his ability to produce points even after moving away from the championship-winning Celtics team. Orlando provided him with an opportunity to take on a larger offensive role.

In February 2014, Davis and the Magic mutually agreed to a contract buyout, allowing him to leave the franchise.

Los Angeles Clippers

After leaving Orlando, Davis signed with the Los Angeles Clippers in 2014. The move gave him another opportunity to continue his NBA career and contribute as an experienced frontcourt player.

He remained with the Clippers through the 2014–15 season before becoming an unrestricted free agent. He subsequently underwent surgery on his left ankle.

His departure from the Clippers marked the end of his NBA career, which had included a championship, several productive seasons and substantial earnings from professional basketball contracts.

Career in Croatia and Canada

After his NBA career, Davis explored opportunities to continue playing overseas.

In September 2018, he was announced as a prospective player for Zadar, a Croatian club competing in the Croatian and ABA leagues. However, he left before signing a contract because he did not reach a final agreement with the club’s management.

A few months later, Davis joined the St. John’s Edge in Canada’s National Basketball League.

During his only season with the team, he averaged 17.3 points, 7.4 rebounds and three assists per game. His performances earned him a place on the All-NBLC third team.

The Canadian league provided Davis with another platform to play competitively after his NBA opportunities had ended, although the supplied information does not specify how much he earned from the contract.

Glen Davis’ Legal Troubles

Davis’ life after basketball included several legal challenges that attracted considerable public attention.

2018 Drug Possession Case

In February 2018, Davis was arrested on drug possession and distribution allegations after police reportedly found 126 grams of marijuana and a briefcase containing $92,000 in cash in his Maryland hotel room. Officers also reportedly discovered a ledger that authorities considered consistent with drug dealing.

After news of the arrest became public, Davis posted a video on Instagram showing himself eating Popeyes chicken aboard a private jet beside a briefcase filled with cash. In the video, he urged followers not to believe everything they saw online and said he would have his day in court.

According to the supplied source, Davis eventually agreed to pay a $15,000 fine, the maximum fine in the case, and the court agreed to suspend the case.

Healthcare Fraud Case

In October 2021, Davis was among 18 former NBA players indicted by a federal grand jury in New York over an alleged scheme involving the league’s health and welfare benefit plan.

Authorities alleged that the players submitted approximately $3.9 million in false insurance claims between 2017 and 2020 and received about $2.5 million in benefits.

The alleged scheme involved claims for medical and dental expenses that prosecutors said were fictitious. The case brought renewed attention to the financial and legal problems some former professional athletes experienced after leaving the sport.

In May 2024, Davis was sentenced to three and a half years in prison in connection with the fraud scheme. The supplied source reports that he was released in March 2026 after serving 17 months.

The case became one of the most serious developments in Davis’ post-NBA life, overshadowing aspects of his earlier success as a professional basketball player.

Real Estate

Davis also invested in residential property during his professional career.

In October 2012, he purchased a 4,600-square-foot home in Winter Park, Florida, for $635,000.

The property included substantial living space and represented one of the assets he acquired while earning an NBA salary. In March 2016, Davis listed the house for $1.25 million.

He eventually sold it later that year for $1.145 million, according to the supplied information. The sale price was higher than his original purchase price, although it does not account for property-related expenses, improvements, transaction costs or any outstanding mortgage.

Real estate can provide professional athletes with an opportunity to build assets outside their playing contracts, but a property’s sale price alone does not determine an owner’s overall net worth.

Also Read: Sebastian Telfair Net Worth