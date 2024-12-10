Google Releases Kenya’s 2024 Year In Search Lists

Google Tuesday December 10 revealed its Year in Search 2024 lists for Kenya, offering a glimpse into the interests that captured Kenyans throughout the year.

Google’s Year in Search is an annual analysis that reveals the top trending lists and also spotlights what the world searches to see, learn and do.

SHA leads the top trending news list for Kenyans this year. The Social Health Authority (SHA), a new healthcare system launched to replace the now defunct National Hospital Insurance Fund (NHIF) as the primary healthcare provider for Kenyans captured the interest of Kenyans. The Finance Bill 2024, a legislation that proposed changes to the country’s tax laws with an aim to generate revenue for the government to fund its programs and address economic challenges sparked search interest this year. Kenyans were concerned about the Finance Bill 2024, which proposed increased taxes. Public protests, mainly by Gen Z, led to the government withdrawing the bill. The US Elections 2024 was third place on the top trending news in Kenya this year.

In the personalities category, the top trending local personalities list is led by the former Deputy President Gachagua, after his impeachment became a national topic of debate. He is followed by Rebecca Miano, the Cabinet Secretary for Tourism and Wildlife, and Soipan Tuya, the Cabinet Secretary for Defence. The top trending global personalities in 2024 is a mix of political figures, and entertainment personalities led by Jamaican reggae and dancehall superstar, Vybz Kartel, the US President-Elect Donald Trump, and American televangelist Benny Hinn, who held a crusaded dubbed, “Healing the Nation” at the Nyayo Stadium in Nairobi in February, an event that marked his return to Kenya after more than two decades.

Kenyans love for football continued to manifest this year. The sports list was dominated by AFCON, which took place between January and February in Ivory Coast and was filled with goals, drama, and unexpected outcomes. This was followed by Euro 2024, which was hosted in Germany from between June and July involving 24 teams. Kenyans also searched for the Olympics 2024 Schedule.

The death of Brian Chira, a content creator who died in a hit-and-run accident in March, was the most searched loss by Kenyans. His death sparked widespread mourning among his fans, friends, and family, with thousands attending his funeral to honor his memory and celebrate his impact as a content creator. Kenyans also went online to search about the deaths of Charles Ouda, a renowned actor, director, scriptwriter, and singer who made significant contributions to the entertainment industry. Rita Tinina’s passing follows, as she succumbed to severe pneumonia.

Kenyans satisfied their culinary curiosities with searches for chicken curry recipe, pumpkin soup recipe, and various other delectable dishes, reflecting their growing love for diverse flavours. Entertainment-wise, “Supacell,” “Damsel,” and “Shogun” topped the list of trending movies and TV shows, while Kenyans were also keen on finding the lyrics to popular songs like “Anguka Nayo,” “Kudade,” and “Hit and Run.”

Other top-searched questions like “how to check KCSE results 2023,” “how to update token meter,” “how to say ‘hello’ in Italian,” “what is Airbnb,” “what is endometriosis,” “when are schools opening in Kenya,” and “when is Father’s Day in 2024” demonstrated Kenyans’ use of Search to explore their interests in 2024.