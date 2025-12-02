Goran Dragić Siblings: Get to Know Zoran Dragić

Goran Dragić, affectionately known as “The Dragon,” stands as one of Slovenia’s most celebrated athletes and a trailblazer in international basketball.

Born on May 6, 1986, in Ljubljana, Slovenia, Dragić grew up during a time of significant political change in the region, as Slovenia gained independence from Yugoslavia.

From a young age, he displayed an innate talent for sports, initially drawn to soccer before a childhood injury steered him toward basketball, a passion that would define his life.

Dragić combined explosive speed, crafty ball-handling, and a competitive fire that earned him his iconic nickname from Phoenix Suns legend Steve Nash during his rookie days.

Table of Contents Toggle Siblings

Career

Accolades

Siblings

Goran has a younger brother, Zoran Dragić.

Born on June 22, 1989, Zoran is three years Goran’s junior and shares the same left-handed prowess that runs in their bloodline.

Zoran, who stands at 6 feet 5 inches and plays shooting guard or small forward, carved out his own professional path, debuting in Slovenia’s leagues before briefly joining the NBA with the Phoenix Suns in 2014, where he and Goran became the first European brothers to play together on the same team.

Off the court, the Dragić siblings have collaborated on philanthropic efforts, including raising over $3 million in 2020 to fund treatment for a Slovenian child with spinal muscular atrophy.

Career

Dragić’s professional odyssey began at age 17 in Slovenia’s second division with KD Ilirija, quickly ascending to top-tier clubs like KD Slovan and Union Olimpija in the Adriatic League.

A stint in Spain with Saski Baskonia and UCAM Murcia honed his skills against Europe’s elite, culminating in his 2008 NBA Draft selection by the San Antonio Spurs at 45th overall, with rights immediately traded to the Phoenix Suns.

As Steve Nash’s understudy, Dragić’s early Suns years were a learning curve, but by 2010, he erupted for a career-high 32 points against the Utah Jazz, signaling his breakout potential.

Traded to the Houston Rockets in 2011, he notched his first triple-double in the season finale, averaging 7.7 points in limited minutes behind Kyle Lowry.

Returning to Phoenix in 2012 via sign-and-trade, Dragić’s 2013-14 campaign was transformative: starting alongside Eric Bledsoe, he led the Suns to 48 wins, averaging 19.9 points and 5.6 assists while shooting 40.9 percent from three, propelling the team from lottery dwellers to playoff contenders.

The 2015 trade to the Miami Heat alongside Zoran marked a new chapter; as Dwyane Wade’s running mate, Dragić averaged 16.3 points over four seasons, reaching the 2020 NBA Finals during the bubble playoffs, where he dropped 23 points in Game 3 against the Lakers.

Knee surgery sidelined him briefly in 2018-19, but he rebounded with a second triple-double against Dallas.

Later stops included a 2021 stint with the Toronto Raptors (19.3 points per game), brief 2022 cameos with the Brooklyn Nets and San Antonio Spurs, a 2023 Bulls signing, and a final 2024 run with the Milwaukee Bucks, averaging 5.6 points in seven games.

Internationally, Dragić captained Slovenia to upsets in EuroBaskets alongside Zoran in 2011 and 2013, before leading a golden era with the 2017 title.

Accolades

In the NBA, Dragić’s pinnacle arrived during the 2013-14 season with the Suns, where he clinched the Most Improved Player Award after a 28.3 percent scoring leap, edging out contenders like DeMar DeRozan.

That same year, he earned All-NBA Third Team recognition, joining luminaries like Damian Lillard and Paul George, a testament to his All-Star-caliber play.

His lone All-Star nod came in 2018 with the Heat, stepping in for Kevin Love and becoming the first Slovenian to appear in the midseason showcase.

Dragić’s scoring milestones include becoming Slovenia’s first 10,000-point scorer in 2018 against Portland, and he collected four Eastern Conference Player of the Week awards across his career.

Beyond the league, Slovenia honored him with the 2014 Apple of Inspiration award from President Borut Pahor for his humanitarian work, including donating his Most Improved Player Kia to charity.

Internationally, Dragić’s zenith was the 2017 FIBA EuroBasket, where he captained Slovenia to its inaugural gold, defeating Serbia in the final with 35 points, the tournament’s highest in a championship game, and securing MVP honors after averaging 22.6 points over nine contests.