Gospel Artist William Getumbe Arrested For Indecent Content

Gospel artist William Getumbe has been arrested for alleged involvement in indecent content.

Confirming the arrest, Kenya Film Classification Board (KFCB) CEO Nelly Muluka revealed that Getumbe was apprehended in Eldoret.

“The Kenya Film Classification Board (KFCB) through its North Rift Regional Office, Eldoret and with the support of Police from Kapsoya Police Station have arrested and detained Gospel artiste William Getumbe over non-compliance with the Films and Stages Play Act, Cap 222 of the laws of Kenya,” stated KFCB.

William Getumbe, widely known for his inspirational song ‘Yesu Ninyandue’, reportedly faced arrest following the expiration of a seven-day demand notice issued to him for alleged violations of the Films and Stage Play Act.

According to KFCB, Getumbe is set to be arraigned in court tomorrow to face three charges, including filming without a license, distribution and exhibition of unclassified audio-visual content, and showcasing obscene material.

“The KFCB takes a strong stance against the creation, distribution, possession, broadcasting, and exhibition of ‘indecent’ content that goes against values and morals of our society,” asserted Muluka.