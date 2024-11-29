Government begins evacuating 240 households affected by floods

Disaster response teams coordinated by National Government Administration have begun evacuating over 240 households affected by the ongoing floods.

In the past week, Counties in the Lake Victoria Basin and North Western regions have experienced heavy rainfall resulting in isolated cases of flooding.

This has seen about 200 households affected in Kapuothe, Nanga, Lower Katuoro, Wigwa, and part of Dunga in Kisumu Central Sub-counties.

Further, 47 households are being hosted at Nanga Primary school and are receiving humanitarian support from the State Department for Special Programmes and Red Cross and other agencies.

In Kisumu East Sub-county, a total of 140 households have been affected by floods.

The affected villages include Onjweru, Kanyawade, Kaloo, Kodie, Awuor Ajwang’ ,Kodeyo, Alara, Kowuore, Kabuong Kanyawade, Kamiendi and part of Kachola.

“Disaster response teams coordinated by National Government Administration Officers are monitoring the situation in various parts of the country and providing support to those affected,” read part of a statement from the Interior Ministry.

Residents of flood-prone areas were advised to cooperate with the response teams to enable their relocation to a secure area. In Nairobi, most roads were flooded Friday November 29 following heavy rains experienced. Many motorists were stuck on affected roads while waiting the water to subside.

Most affected were in Parklands, Thika Road, South B, Nairobi West and major informal settlements.