Government Calls For Talks With Journalists Following Threats Of Protests Due To Recent Attacks

The government has invited journalists for talks following recent attacks from police and goons.

Government spokesperson Isaac Maigua Mwaura said on Thursday that the government upholds the freedom of the press and announced that investigations are ongoing regarding the shooting of Kameme TV correspondent Catherine Wanjeri Kariuki.

The incidents sparked widespread condemnation among media circles.

“Concerning the journalist in Nakuru, we’ve heard and the investigations are ongoing,” Mwaura said.

“I wish to tell the journalists and editors to come and talk. The solution is not protests. Let’s have dialogue to know who was involved after investigations.”

Journalists have threatened nationwide street protests following recent incidents of police brutality against reporters covering demonstrations and what they describe as targeted intimidation.

This move comes after the dramatic arrest and subsequent release of veteran journalist Macharia Gaitho, which police claimed was a case of mistaken identity.

Kenya Editors Guild President Zubeida Kananu stated that the government must safeguard journalists’ rights and freedoms, warning that if no action is taken within seven days, journalists will protest against the ongoing threats they face.

“If push comes to shove, we will be left with no option but to protest on the streets because it now appears that that is the language that the government understands,” Kananu said.

Kenya Union of Journalists Secretary General Eric Oduor supported these sentiments, stating: “We will not be silenced because the law protects us, and we will continue to do our work.”

In Nakuru, journalists took to the streets to peacefully protest the shooting of Wanjeri, demanding justice for her.

Armed with placards, whistles, and vuvuzelas, the chanting journalists walked through Kenyatta Avenue and gathered outside Nakuru Central Police Station.

Wanjeri was covering the anti-government protests within Nakuru City Central Business District when she was shot three times in the thigh.

She was admitted to the Rift Valley Provincial General Hospital Annex and underwent surgery to remove the three rubber bullets that were lodged in her left thigh.

Wanjeri had a media jacket, a press card, and held a branded microphone at the time of her shooting.

On Thursday, Raila Odinga apologized to journalists following the disruption by unruly youths during an Azimio press briefing at the Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Foundation on Wednesday.

In a statement, Odinga acknowledged that several youths, some known and many unknown to the parties involved, invaded the venue and ejected participants.

“We understand that during the incident, a number of journalists who had been invited to cover the ODM-Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition Party meeting were roughed up,” the statement read.

Odinga expressed regret over the incident, noting that such occurrences had never happened at the Foundation’s premises.

“The Rt. Hon Raila Odinga regrets the events of yesterday and takes this early opportunity to offer unreserved apologies to the journalists and fellow leaders who got caught up in the unfortunate incident.”