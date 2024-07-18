fbpx
Close Menu
    Subscribe
    NEWS

    Raila Odinga Apologizes To Journalists After Disruption At Azimio Press Briefing

    Andrew WalyaulaBy No Comments2 Mins Read
    Raila Odinga Apologizes To Journalists After Disruption At Azimio Press Briefing

    Raila Odinga has issued an apology to journalists following the disruption by unruly youths during an Azimio press briefing at the Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Foundation on Wednesday.

    In a statement released on Thursday, Odinga acknowledged that several youths, some known and many unknown to the parties involved, invaded the venue and ejected participants.

    “We understand that during the incident, a number of journalists who had been invited to cover the ODM-Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition Party meeting were roughed up,” the statement read.

    Odinga expressed regret over the incident, noting that such occurrences had never happened at the Foundation’s premises.

    “The Rt. Hon Raila Odinga regrets the events of yesterday and takes this early opportunity to offer unreserved apologies to the journalists and fellow leaders who got caught up in the unfortunate incident.”

    The disruption forced Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka to cut short the press briefing.

    Odinga had already left the venue, with Kalonzo announcing that the former Prime Minister had gone to attend to an urgent matter before the meeting was disrupted by the youths.

    Also present during the meeting were DAP-K Party leader Eugene Wamalwa, PNU leader Peter Munya, ODM deputy party leader Wycliffe Oparanya, Jubilee Secretary General Jeremiah Kioni, and legislators from their respective parties.

    The leaders were whisked away to safety, cutting short the press briefing where the Azimio Coalition leadership had declared they would not be party to the proposed broad-based talks.

    The ODM leadership, which had held a Parliamentary Group meeting earlier, had expressed support for the talks.

    Odinga promised to take action and address the security breach to prevent such incidents in the future.

     

    Email your news TIPS to Editor@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254707482874

    Share.

    Andrew Walyaula is a seasoned multimedia journalist at the forefront of leveraging technological advances to deliver impactful content. With a profound understanding of Search Engine Optimization (SEO), Walyaula has carved a niche for himself by producing competitive articles with a global reach, focusing on topics ranging from celebrities to science and technology. Walyaula believes in the power of completeness and quality, ensuring that his articles are not only informative but also engaging for a diverse audience. Through his expertise, he navigates the ever-evolving landscape of journalism, embracing innovation to provide readers with articles that are both compelling and accessible. Walyaula@kahawatungu.com

    Related Posts

    Man Stabbed to Death in Love Triangle Saga in Teso

    Raila Odinga Apologizes To Journalists After Disruption At Azimio Press Briefing

     
    Majority Of Kenyans Demand Military Withdrawal From Streets Amid Protests

    Advertise with us to reach your target audience today! Call +254707482874 to place your Ad! We accept Sponsored Stories, Banner ads, Sponsored Jobs, Announcements etc

    Got it!
    X