Government Digitizes 22,000 Services As 375,000 Kenyans Access e-Citizen Daily

The government has digitized over 22,000 services on the e-Citizen platform, with 375,000 e-citizens accessing the system daily.

Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi revealed on Thursday that over 13 million Kenyans have registered on the platform, facilitating seamless access to government services.

“Over 13 million users are registered on e-Citizen. We shut down 1,130 pay bills and created a single pay bill number, 222222, for all government services. This has resulted in collections of approximately Ksh900 million daily,” Mudavadi said.

The government has also addressed delays in passport processing by investing in two high-capacity printers capable of producing 500 passports per hour.

This, coupled with the acquisition of one million passport booklets, the hiring of 300 immigration officers, and facility upgrades, cleared a backlog of 609,805 passports.

To bring services closer to citizens, new immigration offices have been opened in Kericho and Bungoma. Special desks have also been set up to expedite passport issuance for Kenyans seeking foreign job opportunities.

“The Directorate also successfully introduced and approved 1,465,560 Electronic Travel Authorization (eTA) applications following the introduction of the visa-free regime in Kenya.”

The National Registration Bureau (NRB) has played a pivotal role in modernizing Kenya’s digital identity systems through the rollout of the Maisha Ecosystem.

This includes the Maisha Card, a digital version of the card, and the Maisha Integrated Database, a unified authentication system for citizens.

The bureau also cleared a backlog of 600,000 pending national ID applications and issued 1,778,773 ID cards, including registering 900,000 Form Four students for first-time IDs.

Furthermore, 54 grassroots registration offices were opened, while 35 new Civil Registration Services (CRS) offices were established, digitizing over 16 million records.

The Unique Personal Identifier (UPI) system was also deployed in Nairobi and Huduma Centers to streamline services.

In refugee management, the Directorate of Refugees rolled out the Shirika Plan, transitioning refugee camps into integrated settlements to benefit both refugees and host communities.

“In summary, the State Department of Immigration and Citizen Services made tremendous progress in 2024, achieving substantial advancements across various departments.”