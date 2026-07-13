Government disburses Sh1.8 billion to 133,484 vulnerable households under hunger safety net programme

The government has disbursed more than Sh1.8 billion to over 133,000 vulnerable households in eight arid and semi-arid counties under the Hunger Safety Net Programme (HSNP), providing critical financial support to families affected by recurrent drought.

The National Drought Management Authority (NDMA), under the Ministry of East African Community, Arid and Semi-Arid Lands and Regional Development, said it released Sh1,802,260,800 covering the February, March, April, May and June 2026 payment cycles.

The funds have been credited to beneficiaries’ bank accounts in Turkana, Mandera, Wajir, Marsabit, Garissa, Isiolo, Samburu and Tana River counties.

The programme provides each registered household with an unconditional monthly cash transfer of Sh2,700, enabling vulnerable families to purchase food and other essential household items while reducing the need to sell livestock and other productive assets during periods of drought.

According to the NDMA, the cash transfers form part of the government’s broader social protection efforts under the Inua Jamii National Safety Net Programme, which supports the implementation of the Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda (BETA).

Beneficiaries will access the funds through Equity Bank and Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB) branches and agents operating within their respective counties. The authority has issued payment authorisations to both banks to facilitate the disbursement.

Registered beneficiaries experiencing payment challenges have been advised to visit the nearest participating bank branch or their county NDMA office to update their details and resolve any outstanding issues.

County Allocations

Turkana County received the largest allocation of Sh537.9 million, benefiting 39,843 households.

Other allocations were:

Mandera: Sh299.2 million for 22,168 households. Marsabit: Sh275.5 million for 20,410 households. Wajir: Sh259.2 million for 19,170 households. Garissa: Sh124.8 million for 9,243 households. Samburu: Sh111.8 million for 8,286 households. Tana River: Sh99.4 million for 7,364 households. Isiolo: Sh94.5 million for 7,000 households.

The Hunger Safety Net Programme is a Vision 2030 flagship initiative supporting approximately 133,800 poor and vulnerable households across Kenya’s eight arid counties. The programme relies on a verified social registry that ranks households using a poverty-based targeting system to ensure assistance reaches those most in need.

The initiative also advances the constitutional right to freedom from hunger under Article 43(1)(c) of the Constitution by providing predictable income support to vulnerable families facing food insecurity.