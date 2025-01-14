Government Ministries Advertise Over 290 Job Vacancies

The Ministry of Investment, Trade and Industry, and the Ministry of Information, Communication, and the Digital Economy have announced over 290 job openings.

The Ministry of Information, Communication, and the Digital Economy is seeking to fill 290 positions for Information Communication Technology (ICT) Assistant III roles. Interested candidates can find application details on the ministry’s website, with the deadline set for February 4, 2025.

Additionally, the Ministry of Investment, Trade, and Industry has advertised eight positions for project specialists to form a Project Implementation Unit (PIU) under the World Bank-supported Kenya Jobs and Economic Transformation (KJET) Project.

The roles will be based in Nairobi.

Objective of the KJET Project

The KJET Project aims to address barriers to job creation and the adoption of environmentally sustainable practices by Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs). It seeks to resolve issues such as costly regulatory frameworks, limited foreign investment, and inadequate green financing solutions.

The KJET Project includes key initiatives such as the development of a One-Start-One-Stop (OSOS) digital platform aimed at streamlining business regulations and attracting foreign investment.

Another critical component is the establishment of a Green Investment Fund (GIF) designed to mobilize private capital for SMEs that adopt climate-resilient technologies in sectors like clean energy, sustainable agriculture, and waste management.

The project aims to create 45,000 jobs, including 6,800 specifically for women, by enhancing employment opportunities in Kenya and the broader East African Community.

To support the implementation of the KJET Project, the Ministry of Investment, Trade, and Industry is recruiting specialists for various roles, including Project Director, Financial Management Specialist, Project Accountant, Monitoring and Evaluation (M&E) Specialist, Communications Specialist, Environmental and Social Risk Management (ESRM) Specialist, and Legal Specialist.

Interested applicants are encouraged to visit the ministries’ websites for detailed application procedures before the specified deadline.