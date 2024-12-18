CS Mutua Announces 1,000 Driver Job Opportunities In Saudi Arabia

Labour and Social Protection Cabinet Secretary Alfred Mutua has unveiled 1,000 job openings for drivers in Saudi Arabia, offering an average monthly salary of Ksh50,000.

In a statement shared on his official X account on Wednesday, December 18, 2024, Mutua announced that interviews for the positions will commence on Thursday, December 19, at Lang’ata National Polytechnic.

“A reputable Saudi company is urgently seeking drivers for small vehicles, buses, and trucks. Interviews begin tomorrow at Lang’ata National Polytechnic and will also take place in Nyeri and Mombasa,” Mutua stated.

The recruitment exercise will start at Lang’ata National Polytechnic on December 18 and 19, 2024, and continue at Kabete National Polytechnic on the same dates from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

It will then proceed to Nyeri National Polytechnic on December 20 and 21, and finally to Kenya Coast National Polytechnic on December 23 and 24, 2024.

Candidates are required to bring their original driving licenses, certificates, and a Ksh15,000 medical fee. Successful applicants will travel to Saudi Arabia immediately after completing medical clearance.

“This is your chance to secure a job and better your future. Prepare in advance and, if possible, have the medical fee ready,” Mutua advised, adding that the positions come with benefits such as free accommodation, transport, food, and medical care.