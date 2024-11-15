Government Suspends Online Passport Booking To Speed Up Collection Process

The Ministry of Interior has announced a temporary suspension of online passport booking in an effort to expedite the collection of thousands of unclaimed passports.

The Directorate of Immigration issued a notice on Friday, November 15, urging Kenyans who had applied for passports to collect them from the same immigration offices where they had submitted their applications.

Currently, there are approximately 65,000 uncollected passports across various centers, with Nairobi, Mombasa, Embu, Kisii, Eldoret, and Kisumu having the highest number of unclaimed documents.

To assist Kenyans seeking employment abroad, the government has introduced dedicated migrant labor counters to fast-track passport applications.

Applicants pursuing overseas job opportunities are advised to include proof of employment in their applications to receive priority processing.

The Ministry also highlighted efforts to enhance passport issuance by investing in advanced printing equipment and deploying additional staff.

New passport collection stations have been established to increase service counters and create a more user-friendly environment, reducing the backlog of unprocessed passports.

“The passport collection stations had also been established to provide more service counters and a friendlier environment. These interventions have effectively supported the clearance of the historical backlog of unprinted passports,” the Ministry of Interior stated.

“The Directorate of Immigration has reformed its operations and invested in strategic resources to enhance efficiency. The reforms have targeted speeding up the issuance of passports and other services,” the statement by PS Julius Bitok added.

To further alleviate pressure on the main Nyayo House headquarters, regional immigration offices have recently opened in Kericho and Bungoma, with additional offices planned for Garissa, Nyeri, and Machakos.

The Directorate of Immigration also cautioned Kenyans against fraudsters who solicit bribes to expedite passport services, noting that all official passport fees are clearly listed on the department’s website. To enhance transparency, the government has introduced self-tracking systems for applicants to monitor their application status and urged citizens to report any cases of bribery or extortion.

Applicants can check their passport status by using the Short Message Service (SMS) system provided by the Directorate, ensuring easy access to updates and prompt feedback.