Government to buy land from absentee landlords to resettle squatters, Ruto says

The government will buy land from absentee landlords and re-settle squatters at the Coast, President William Ruto has announced.

Ruto said he has tasked Senate Speaker Amason Kingi and Cabinet Secretaries Alice Wahome (Lands), Hassan Joho (Mining) and Salim Mvurya (Sports) with identifying and vetting genuine absentee landlords for compensation.

Speaking during the funeral service of Kingi’s father, Mzee Kingi Mwaruwa Mkweha, at Kamale in Magarini Constituency, Kilifi County, President Ruto said “We have made progress, and we now have money to pay off these absentee landlords.”

He said this is the first step in resolving the historical land issues that have plagued the region for centuries, leaving thousands without vital ownership documents.

“It will not be completed in one or two years, but we will deliver on our promise to largely sort out the squatter problem at the Coast,” he explained.

Further, he assured squatters in the county that the government is in the process of resolving ownership disputes over African Development Corporation (ADC) land in Magarini, and assured them that they will be issued with title deeds later in the year.

The President will be on a week-long tour of development projects in the Coast counties of Lamu, Tana River, Kwale, Kilifi, Mombasa and Taita-Taveta next week.

He reiterated his commitment to developing all regions in the country fairly and equitably.

“I am committed and unapologetic in making sure that there is equity in the Republic of Kenya,” he pointed out.

He said all Kenyans will be subjected to the same vetting for national identification documents, breaking a decades-long practice of discriminating against Kenyans living along the country’s borders, including Kilifi.

“We should all be treated equally. I am shocked that there are people who are angry at this move,” he said.

On electricity connectivity, Ruto said Kilifi County will receive Sh2 billion of the Sh10 billion initiative he launched earlier in the week to expand access to power in 14 marginalised counties.

Further, he said the Rabai-Bomani-Kilifi transmission line, which he launched last year, would be complete by June 2025.

Additionally, he said the Kilifi-Weru-Malindi transmission line, which is being built at a cost of KSh9 billion, is progressing well.

The two power lines will evacuate enough and reliable energy to the county which can power industries, boost business and create jobs.

On roads, Ruto said the Sh2.1 billion Baricho bridge linking Malindi and Magarini is 98 per cent complete and would be commissioned soon.

DP Kindiki called on Kenyans to rally behind fellow countrymen and women whenever they sought high-profile international jobs as did former Prime Minister Raila Odinga when he unsuccessfully ran for the post of the African Union Commission chairperson.

“The success of one Kenyan is the success of the entire country,” he said.

Mudavadi pointed out the government is constitutionally obligated to inform citizens of programmes and projects it intends to undertake and update them on the progress.

“There are some faith leaders who take to the pulpit and say the government should not be broadcasting what it is doing for wananchi. That is unconstitutional,” he said.