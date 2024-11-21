Government To Close Of Over 2,000 Bars Near Schools

The government has launched a nationwide crackdown to shut down 2,257 bars and alcohol outlets located within 300 meters of schools.

Internal Security and National Administration Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo issued the directive, ordering immediate enforcement of the Alcoholic Drinks Control Act.

In a letter to regional and county security committees, Omollo emphasized the dangers posed by the increasing number of alcohol outlets near schools.

“There has been a proliferation of alcoholic outlets near basic education institutions. This has greatly hampered the government’s efforts to ensure that learning takes place in a conducive and safe environment,” said Omollo.

The Alcoholic Drinks Control Act prohibits establishments selling alcohol from operating within 300 meters of schools.

According to Section 12(1)(c) of the law, these outlets are in direct violation of regulations designed to shield students from exposure to alcohol and its associated risks.

The law, introduced in 2010, aims to protect young people from the negative impacts of alcohol consumption, including behavioral issues and disruptions in schools.

The presence of alcohol outlets near educational institutions has been linked to increased cases of violence, indiscipline, and a decline in academic performance.

To enforce the directive, the Interior Ministry has published a detailed list of the non-compliant outlets, complete with their GPS coordinates and proximity to schools.

Omollo instructed local authorities to work closely with relevant agencies to ensure these establishments are closed immediately.

“The State Department for Basic Education has mapped out alcoholic outlets within 300 meters of basic learning institutions. This is therefore to direct that you liaise with the relevant agencies to ensure that bars and other alcoholic drinks dispensing outlets operating in breach of the said provision are closed with immediate effect,” Omollo stated.

The crackdown is expected to have far-reaching effects, including potential job losses for thousands of workers employed at the targeted establishments.

The move could also impact alcohol manufacturers like East African Breweries Limited (EABL), Kenya Wine Agencies Limited (KWAL), and Keroche Breweries.

EABL recently reported a decline in profits, with net income dropping to Sh16.77 billion in June from Sh18.71 billion the previous year. High taxation on alcoholic products and ongoing crackdowns on illicit brews have contributed to the downturn.

Earlier this year, the government shut down 2,393 liquor outlets selling illegal brews as part of its efforts to combat the illicit alcohol trade. The rising popularity of unregulated brews such as muratina, busaa, and chang’aa has also been a cause for concern due to the health risks they pose.

This initiative aligns with President William Ruto’s administration’s broader strategy to regulate alcohol consumption, particularly among the youth.

