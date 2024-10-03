Government Warns Public Against 26 Unregistered Employment Agencies

The government has issued a warning to the public, cautioning against using 26 private employment agencies that are not registered or authorized to recruit job seekers.

In an advertisement placed in a local newspaper, Cabinet Secretary for Labour and Social Protection, Alfred Mutua, said that these agencies are operating illegally.

“We wish to inform the general public and job seekers that the following Private Employment Agencies are NOT registered by the authority and therefore not authorized to undertake any recruitment activities for local or foreign labor markets,” read the statement.

The unregistered agencies include:

Gulfway Recruitment Company Ltd

Royal Capital Placement Ltd

Geoverah Agency Ltd

Geoverah Africa Safaris Ltd

First Choice Recruitment and Consultancy Ltd

Daawo Holding Ltd

Makungu International Ltd

Talent Gateway Ltd

Skill Dove Ltd

Gifted Minds Tours Travel Ltd

Tangofox Ltd

Alemtyaz Travel Agent Ltd

Rhodevo International Ltd

Flexturch Recruitment Ltd

Omran Aly Agencies Ltd

Alsari Recruiters Ltd

Leisamis Recruiters Ltd

Skyward Global Dimensions Ltd

Kalezon Limited

Abamwe Investment Ltd

Broadlink Travels Agency Ltd

Arshad Agency Limited

Kistamu Agency Limited

This comes at a time when the Kenya Kwanza government, led by President William Ruto, has been pushing for more foreign job opportunities for Kenyans.

Recently, Germany and Kenya signed an agreement to allow skilled workers from Kenya to live and work in Germany, aiming to address the country’s job shortage.

This initiative is part of the government’s efforts to tackle limited job opportunities in Kenya.