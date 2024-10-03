Government Warns Public Against 26 Unregistered Employment Agencies

The government has issued a warning to the public, cautioning against using 26 private employment agencies that are not registered or authorized to recruit job seekers.
In an advertisement placed in a local newspaper, Cabinet Secretary for Labour and Social Protection, Alfred Mutua, said that these agencies are operating illegally.
“We wish to inform the general public and job seekers that the following Private Employment Agencies are NOT registered by the authority and therefore not authorized to undertake any recruitment activities for local or foreign labor markets,” read the statement.
The unregistered agencies include:
- Gulfway Recruitment Company Ltd
- Royal Capital Placement Ltd
- Geoverah Agency Ltd
- Geoverah Africa Safaris Ltd
- First Choice Recruitment and Consultancy Ltd
- Daawo Holding Ltd
- Makungu International Ltd
- Talent Gateway Ltd
- Skill Dove Ltd
- Gifted Minds Tours Travel Ltd
- Tangofox Ltd
- Alemtyaz Travel Agent Ltd
- Rhodevo International Ltd
- Flexturch Recruitment Ltd
- Omran Aly Agencies Ltd
- Alsari Recruiters Ltd
- Leisamis Recruiters Ltd
- Skyward Global Dimensions Ltd
- Kalezon Limited
- Abamwe Investment Ltd
- Broadlink Travels Agency Ltd
- Arshad Agency Limited
- Kistamu Agency Limited
This comes at a time when the Kenya Kwanza government, led by President William Ruto, has been pushing for more foreign job opportunities for Kenyans.
Recently, Germany and Kenya signed an agreement to allow skilled workers from Kenya to live and work in Germany, aiming to address the country’s job shortage.
This initiative is part of the government’s efforts to tackle limited job opportunities in Kenya.
