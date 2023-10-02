Governor Anne Waiguru Re-elected CoG Chair

Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru has been re-elected by consensus as Chair of the Council of Governors.

The former Devolution Cabinet Secretary will serve for a second consecutive term.

The county boss who is serving her second term was voted in on Monday, during the elections for the Executive and Technical Committee in Nairobi.

She previously served as the Council’s first female vice chairperson between December 2017 to January 2019.

She took over the reins from former Embu Governor Martin Wambora in 2022.

The previous CoG chairpersons are; Bomet’s Isaac Ruto (2013-2015), Meru’s Peter Munya (2015-2017), Turkana’s Josphat Nanok (2017-2019), Kakamega’s Wycliffe Oparanya (2019-2021) and Embu’s Martin Wambora (2021-2022).

Former Kwale Governor Salim Mvurya was elected CoG chairperson in December 2017 but did not serve his one-year term.

At the time, Nanok was the CoG chief.

