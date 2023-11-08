Governor Mwangaza in Tears As She Explains MP Aburi’s Utterances

Embattled Meru Governor Kawira Mwangaza on Wednesday cried during the hearing of her ouster by the Senate.

The county boss shed tears during cross-examination by her lawyer Elias Mutuma on some utterances made against her by politicians believed to be behind her second impeachment attempt.

In one of the clips played before the senate Tigania East MP Mpuru Aburi verbally attacks Mwangaza for not siring children with her current husband.

In the video, the MP is seen rubbing a stick between his palms as he addresses the crowd in his vernacular language.

“He is saying he has given me 9 months to be pregnant and if that is not done. He will do it via what he is holding,” Kawira said as she burst into tears.