Meru Governor Mwangaza Pleads Not Guilty To Seven Charges

Meru Governor Kawira Mwangaza has pleaded not guilty to all charges leveled against her by Members of County Assembly (MCAs).

Mwangaza entered the plea on Tuesday at the Senate as her two-day impeachment trial kicked off.

The former Meru Woman Representative is being accused of misappropriating county funds, creating posts without the approval of MCAs, illegally naming a road after her husband, and sending relatives to China to assess cancer treatment equipment without approval.

The Ward Reps are also accusing her of berating them and her deputy, Mutuma M’Ethingia, irregular appointment of some chief officers without MCAs’ approval and creating “traffic marshals” to oversee revenue collection monitoring in Meru town without the approval of the assembly.

Mwangaza is being represented by a battery of lawyers including; Elisha Ongoya, Elias Mutuma, Duncan Okubasu, among others. The assembly is being represented by Dr Muthomi Thiankolu as the lead counsel.

Her case is being heard by a Senate plenary.

Last year, MCAs tabled another motion of impeachment against Mwangaza over gross violations of the Constitution, including nepotism and irregular employment and financial malpractices.

Then, an 11-member Senate committee saved her over lack of evidence.