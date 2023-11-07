fbpx
    DPP Withdraws Defilement Case Against Mogotio MP Kiborek For Lack of Witnesses

    Mogotio MP Reuben Kiborek was charged with defilement in 2018
    reuben kiborek, mogotio mp defilement
    Mogotio MP Reuben Kiborek. [COURTESY]

    A Nakuru Magistrates Court has allowed the DPP to withdraw a defilement case against Mogotio MP Reuben Kiborek.

    Mr Kiborek was charged with violating a 15-year-old daughter of a Cabinet Secretary at a Nakuru hotel in 2018.

    Chief Magistrate Bildad Ochieng acquitted the lawmaker for lack of witnesses.

    In October, the MP protested the delay in prosecuting the matter as he accused the prosecution of dragging its feet. His lawyer, Gordon Ogolla, wondered why the five-year-old case was still in the cause list.

    Mr Ogolla said the delay on the prosecution side was “embarrassing”.

    “This matter has been in court since 2018 and there is no single day the prosecution has availed witnesses. It is embarrassing to see a file of 2018 in the cause list so if the prosecution is not ready to proceed they should withdraw the case,” said Ogolla.

    On October 9, State Counsel Oscar Limisi told the court that he was yet to be furnished with the police file that was being kept by the Officer Commanding Bondeni Police Station.

    Kiborek’s arrest was surrounded by controversy as the alleged victim’s family tried to keep the information a secret.

     

