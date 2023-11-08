Senate Warns Moses Kuria Against Commenting on Mwangaza’s Impeachment Trial

Public Service CS Moses Kuria has been warned against commenting on the ongoing Impeachment trial against Meru Governor Kawira Mwangaza at the Senate.

Senate Speaker Amason Kingi had on Tuesday evening cautioned legislators against uttering statements on the trial.

“It has been brought to my attention that comments that are prejudicial to the ongoing trial have been made in various social media platforms including X by Kenyans including the public and senior officers,” he said.

“In particular CS Kuria has made several posts criticising the ongoing proceedings.”

Kingi warned that Kuria risked being summoned if he continued to express his views on the matter.

“I, therefore, caution Moses Kuria, Cabinet Secretary in the Ministry of Public Service, Performance and Delivery Management, and all other persons to desist from adversely making utterances whether written or spoken with the conduct of the impeachment process which may prejudice the just and fair disposal of the present matter,” said the Speaker.

The former Gatundu South MP on Tuesday said the charges leveled against Mwangaza did not warrant her ouster.

Kuria said that the the governor’s only grave offence was “looking down on people”.

“I have studied carefully the issues presented against Governor Kawira. The most serious offence is that she does what Kikuyus call Kuangalia watu manyiira. That offence can take you to hell but not to jail . Certainly not a ground for Impeachment,” he posted on X.

The CS went on to single out 13 senators who he claimed were being misled.

Mwangaza will on Wednesday know whether the Senate will uphold or dismiss the charges against her.