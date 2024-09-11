Governor Nyong’o Has Not Been Named Acting Party Leader – ODM Clarifies

The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) has not nominated Kisumu Governor Prof Anyang Nyong’o as the party leader in an acting capacity.

In an earlier communication, the party through secretary general Edwin Sifuna, said the resolution was reached during a Central Committee meeting convened on Wednesday to deliberate on various internal party matters and national issues.

In a clarification shared on X, the party said Nyong’o will chair the committee meetings as Raila Odinga campaigns for the African Union Commission chairmanship.

“CLARIFICATION: The ODM Party Leader is @RailaOdinga. However, due to the nature of the AUC Chairperson’s Campaign which requires his direct involvement, he has designated Prof @AnyangNyongo , the Governor of Kisumu County to Chair meetings of the Central Management Committee which is the only organ of the Party that he chairs,” said ODM.

Sifuna said that Nyong’o was nominated due to the intense campaign schedule of Party Leader Raila Odinga who is eyeing the African Union Commission chairmanship.

The Committee also expressed dissatisfaction with the state of affairs in the Kakamega County Assembly.

The majority leader’s position, currently held by Geoffrey Ondiro, Sifuna said, has been undermined by resistance from local political figures.

As such, ODM resolved to summon involved individuals for further discussion, and all unapproved leadership changes within the Assembly have been revoked.

Further, the Orange party tasked two deputy leaders, Simba and Osotsi, with holding an urgent meeting to resolve conflict in Kilifi. They will be joined by Abdulsalan from the National Organizing Secretariat.

The party also reminded members to remain disciplined, with all meetings and communications to be formally issued through the National Secretariat. Unofficial gatherings or communications will be disregarded.

The committee directed the National Elections Coordinating Committee (NECC) to prepare for grassroots elections in November, filling the postponed slots.

Additionally, Hamida Kibwana was appointed to replace Beatrice Askul on the NECC.