Governor Sakaja Announces Major Changes In Nairobi County Executive

Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja has made changes in the county’s executive team.

In a notice released on Monday, August 5, Sakaja named Godfrey Akumali as the acting county secretary.

Governor Sakaja also announced that Patrick Analo Akivinga will continue in his role as Chief Officer for Urban Planning and Development.

Geoffrey Mosira, previously serving in the Health Facilities sector, has been reassigned to Environment.

Boniface Nyamu, who was previously in charge of Mobility, will now lead Revenue Administration and act as the head of ICT Infrastructure.

Several other key reshuffles were also made:

Zipporah Mwangi will oversee Public Participation, Citizen Engagement, and Customer Service.

Machel Waikenda has been assigned to Mobility.

Ibrahim Otieno will manage Cooperatives.

Lydia Mathia will take charge of Health Facilities, Economic Planning, Housing, and Urban Renewal.

Additionally, Wilson Gakuya has been moved from Revenue Administration to Smart Nairobi.

“The changes take effect immediately,” Sakaja noted.