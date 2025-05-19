Govt Adds More Entry Gates To Nairobi National Park To Ease Access

The government has announced new steps to improve access to Nairobi National Park, including the addition of more entry gates to help reduce congestion and long waiting times.

Tourism and Wildlife Cabinet Secretary Rebecca Miano, speaking on Monday, May 19, 2025, acknowledged the recent delays experienced by visitors trying to access the park, especially over weekends.

“We deeply value every visitor who chooses to explore the beauty and wonder of Nairobi National Park. We understand that extended waiting times at entry gates over the weekend may have impacted your experience,” said Miano.

She attributed the increased traffic to a rise in visitor numbers, which she described as a positive sign of Kenya’s growing reputation as a top destination for tourism and international conferences. She also credited ongoing global meetings in Nairobi and improved marketing strategies for the spike in park visits.

To make future visits smoother and more enjoyable, the government is now implementing several improvements. These include introducing dedicated lanes for visitors who purchase tickets in advance using the eCitizen platform, allowing faster entry into the park.

Miano noted that over 60 percent of visitors on Sunday used the prepaid ticketing system, which she described as a major step forward.

“We invite everyone to buy their tickets in advance at kws.ecitizen.go.ke for a faster and more convenient park entry,” she said.

Other enhancements include the full operation of the East Gate off Mombasa Road and the Mbagathi Gate along Magadi Road near Multimedia University.

These gates are expected to help reduce congestion and ease access, especially during peak hours. The government is also exploring the opening of a new gate along the Southern Bypass to further improve access.

