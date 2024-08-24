Gov’t Allocates Sh21.8 Billion in Capitation Funds to Learning Institutions

The government has allocated Sh21.8 billion in capitation funds to public basic education institutions.

Education CS Julius Ogamba announced that this funding will be divided among Free Public Education, Free Day Junior School Education, and Free Day Secondary Education.

Specifically, Sh1.6 billion is designated for Free Public Education, Sh6.1 billion for Free Day Junior School Education, and Sh14 billion for Free Day Secondary Education.

Ogamba noted that this release of funds comes at a crucial time as schools are set to reopen on August 26.

“In readiness for the new school term starting August 26, 2024, the government has released Sh21,879,307,912.48 as capitation for learners in all public basic education institutions,” said the newly inaugurated CS.

He stated that the release of capitation funds before the start of the new school term will ensure a smooth resumption of school activities for third term.

The CS also instructed school heads and principals to use the public resources entrusted to them responsibly, ensuring they benefit the learners.

He advised against imposing any unauthorized levies.

The CS also promised to take action against any confirmed cases of resource misappropriation or unauthorized charges.

This comes as teachers’ threaten to down tools on Monday.

Treasury CS John Mbadi on Thursday added the proverbial fuel to the fire saying that the government does not have the money to meet the demands of teachers.

The former nominated MP revealed that the government is short of funds to transit the 46,000 interns to permanent and pensionable terms and recruit 20,000 new teachers as demanded by trade unions and that there is a shortfall of Sh13 billion in the TSC budget.