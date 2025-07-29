Govt Announces Internships For Graduates

The government has announced new internship opportunities under the Public Service Internship Programme (PSIP), aimed at empowering young graduates with practical experience and skills for the job market.

In a public notice issued on Tuesday, July 29, 2025, Public Service Commission CEO Paul Famba said the programme is part of a broader youth empowerment initiative designed to enhance employability, networking, and entrepreneurship.

“The Public Service Commission (PSC) is pleased to announce the recruitment of interns (Cohort 8) under the PSIP for the Financial Year 2025/2026,” the notice stated.

The year-long internship will involve placement in various government ministries, departments, state corporations, and public universities.

To qualify, applicants must: hold a Bachelor’s degree in any discipline from a recognized university, have graduated no earlier than 2018, and be proficient in computer skills.

Interns will carry out duties agreed upon with supervisors, document skills acquired during the attachment, and participate in mentorship activities.

The internship will run for 12 months, with interns receiving a government-determined monthly stipend. Upon successful completion, participants will be awarded a certificate.

Interested and qualified graduates are encouraged to apply online through the Commission’s job portals at www.publicservice.go.ke or www.psckjobs.go.ke.

The deadline for applications is August 18, 2025.