Gov’t Announces Loss of Birth Certificates in Mutomo

The Ministry of Interior and National Administration, through the State Department for Immigration and Citizen Services, has issued a public notice regarding the loss of crucial birth registration materials at the Mutomo Registration Office.

In an official statement released earlier this week, the Civil Registration Services informed the public of the loss of nine birth certificate booklets, each containing hundreds of registration leaflets.

The booklets, numbered from 1502001 to 1502090, have been declared invalid and canceled.

Citizens who may possess a birth certificate from the affected series are advised that their documents are no longer valid.

The specific serial numbers of the lost birth certificate booklets are:

– 1502001-1502100 (9 books in total)

The department has called upon any individuals who may have obtained birth certificates from these lost booklets to report to the Civil Registration Services offices for verification and further guidance.

This announcement comes amidst growing concerns over document security and rising cases of identity fraud in the country. Just last month, the government launched a national crackdown on counterfeit documentation after several fraudulent ID cards and birth certificates were discovered in circulation.

In an attempt to curb such issues, authorities have begun upgrading document processing systems to introduce digital solutions, but physical record-keeping, especially in rural areas, remains vulnerable to mishandling and loss.

The public has been urged to remain vigilant, and officials have assured that measures are being put in place to safeguard other sensitive registration materials. The Civil Registration Services has opened an inquiry into the matter and will provide updates as the situation develops.

Affected persons are encouraged to visit the Civil Registration Services office located at Sheria House, Nairobi, for further instructions on how to proceed.

This development raises broader questions about the security of critical registration documents and the need for stronger protections against fraud, particularly as Kenya prepares for upcoming elections, where identity verification plays a crucial role.